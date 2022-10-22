17 photos show how Dereham Road has changed over the years

Houses on Dereham Road just outside of Norwich, past Larkman Lane junction. Date: March 8, 1983. - Credit: Archant Library

It is one of the major thoroughfares running into the heart of Norwich.

Many of you will live, work or travel on Dereham Road. Some may have done so for several decades.

Pedestrians wander along Dereham Road in Norwich near the Wilco store in December 1988. - Credit: Archant Library

Dereham Road, near to the Grapes Hill/Barn Road junction, the snack bar on the corner of Valentine Street was originally Barretts the Butchers. Date: August 10, 1984. - Credit: Archant Library

Stretching from near Longwater Retail Park all the way to the inner city ring road where it terminates at Barn Road, it is a familiar route for many of us.

And today we have delved into our archives and gathered pictures of Dereham Road from decades gone by to see how it has changed over the years.

Some of the scenes are the same today. Others have changed completely. A few might have small differences - changed business premises or buildings that have altered with facelifts through the decades.

St Benedicts Garage on Dereham Road, Norwich. Pictured the then-new forecourt. Dated 31 October 1963. - Credit: Archant Library

Can you remember The Victory pub on Dereham Road in Norwich? Date: June 1988. - Credit: Archant Library

Florentine Flowers and Myhills Pet & Garden on Dereham Road in Norwich. Date: June 14, 1991. - Credit: Archant Library

What are your memories of Dereham Road from the past? Let us know in the comments section below.

The remains of the British Gas Light Company building and surrounding bomb damage on the corner of Dereham Road and Heigham Road during the Second World War Norwich Blitz in 1942. - Credit: Archant Library

Blitz bomb damage during the Second World War near the Regal Cinema at Dereham Road, Norwich in 1942. - Credit: Archant Library

Shops on Dereham Road, Norwich in June 14, 1961. - Credit: Archant Library

Smiths Stores, East Coast, Kroc's Takeaway and Lounge & Bed Mart on Dereham Road, Norwich on June 14, 1991. - Credit: Archant Library

Shops in Norwich at Dereham Road in December 1988. - Credit: Archant Library

The Shell petrol station and Wilco off in the distance at Dereham Road, Norwich on November 26, 1987. - Credit: Archant Library

The Compact Disc Center on Dereham Road, Norwich in 1988. - Credit: Archant Library

A three-wheeled car parked outside The Fruit Store at Dereham Road, Norwich on March 3, 1983. - Credit: Archant Library

K. J. Shortis car and DIY shop on Dereham Road, Norwich on February 9, 1966. - Credit: Archant Library

A more recent glimpse of Dereham Road, Norwich in 2021. - Credit: Archant Library