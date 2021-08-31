Bonkers for conkers: When Norwich overthrew 'nanny state' council call
Most conker battles tend to take place on the playground.
But twenty years ago, Norwich City Council caused a national kerfuffle when it threatened to fell seven Norwich horse chestnut trees on Bluebell Road.
In a letter sent to residents on June 8, 2001 the council deemed the conker-producing trees on Bluebell Road a hazard because they were on a busy road and growing too tall - apparently posing danger to the children collecting conkers underneath.
But locals were incredulous and rallied to defend the trees that had been planted in the 1970s and the Norwich Green party started a petition to protect them.
One baffled resident asked: "When was the last time a person was actually killed by a conker? It's the nanny state gone mad."
The debacle drew national attention with The Sun, Sky News, ITN and BBC covering the story.
The media frenzy caught Norwich City Council off-guard and it made a u-turn within a month.
