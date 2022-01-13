Gallery
Were you there when Come Dancing waltzed into Norwich?
Published: 9:14 AM January 13, 2022
Updated: 9:30 AM January 13, 2022
- Credit: Archant Library
Strictly Come Dancing is watched by millions across the country, but did you know its predecessor, Come Dancing, once came to Norwich?
Crowds packed into the Norwood Rooms in the city on January 15, 1969, to see the contestants, who were not celebrities, waltz, foxtrot and jive around the dance floor.
The BBC cameras rolled into the hall for the show which was broadcast on BBC One and presented by Peter West.
During the show viewers were also treated to an appearance from James Bond's Little Nellie autogyro, which featured in the film You Only Live Twice, released a couple of years earlier in 1967.
Come Dancing ran from 1949 to 1998 before it was succeeded by its celebrity counterpart in 2004.