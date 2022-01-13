News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Were you there when Come Dancing waltzed into Norwich?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 9:14 AM January 13, 2022
Updated: 9:30 AM January 13, 2022
Come Dancing at the Norwood Rooms in Norwich, dated 15th January 1969. Photo: Archant Library

Contestants performed an array of different dances as they competed to be crowned Norfolk champion. - Credit: Archant Library

Strictly Come Dancing is watched by millions across the country, but did you know its predecessor, Come Dancing, once came to Norwich? 

Crowds packed into the Norwood Rooms in the city on January 15, 1969, to see the contestants, who were not celebrities, waltz, foxtrot and jive around the dance floor.

The BBC cameras rolled into the hall for the show which was broadcast on BBC One and presented by Peter West.

During the show viewers were also treated to an appearance from James Bond's Little Nellie autogyro, which featured in the film You Only Live Twice, released a couple of years earlier in 1967.

Come Dancing ran from 1949 to 1998 before it was succeeded by its celebrity counterpart in 2004.

Come Dancing at the Norwood Rooms in Norwich, dated 20th November 1967. Photo: Archant Library

Crowds and dancers filled the Norwood Rooms for the filming. - Credit: Archant Library

Come Dancing at the Norwood Rooms in Norwich, dated 20th November 1967. Photo: Archant Library

The competition saw dancers compete to represent Norfolk in a national final. - Credit: Archant Library

Come Dancing at the Norwood Rooms in Norwich, dated 20th November 1967. Photo: Archant Library

Dancers wore some classic 1960s fashion. - Credit: Archant Library

Come Dancing at the Norwood Rooms in Norwich, dated 20th November 1967. Photo: Archant Library

The event was broadcast in homes up and down the country on BBC1. - Credit: Archant Library

Come Dancing at the Norwood Rooms in Norwich, dated 20th November 1967. Photo: Archant Library

Come Dancing at the Norwood Rooms in Norwich, dated 20th November 1967. Photo: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Come Dancing at the Norwood Rooms in Norwich, dated 20th November 1967. Photo: Archant Library

Come Dancing ran from 1949 to 1998. - Credit: Archant Library

Come Dancing at the Norwood Rooms in Norwich, dated 20th November 1967. Photo: Archant Library

James Bond's Little Nellie autogyro also made an appearance during the night. - Credit: Archant Library

Come Dancing at the Norwood Rooms in Norwich, dated 20th November 1967. Photo: Archant Library

Come Dancing was eventually succeeded by Strictly Come Dancing in 2004. - Credit: Archant Library

Come Dancing at the Norwood Rooms in Norwich, dated 20th November 1967. Photo: Archant Library

The event was held at the Norwood Rooms in Norwich. - Credit: Archant Library

Come Dancing at the Norwood Rooms in Norwich, dated 20th November 1967. Photo: Archant Library

Many stars have presented Come Dancing through the years from Angela Rippon to Noel Edmonds. - Credit: Archant Library


Nostalgia
Norwich News

