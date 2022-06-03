Hundreds gather to watch Queen Jubilee beacon lighting
- Credit: Lauren De Boise
People lined St Peter's street, outside Norwich City Council, in their hundreds on Thursday night to watch Norwich join other landmarks around the country in lighting the Queen's Platinum Jubilee beacon.
The moment was introduced by the lord mayor and a trio of bugles performing ‘Majesty’ - a fanfare written especially for the historic occasion.
Some families came out decked in royal gear, with one even attending as a Queen Elizabeth impersonator, to see in the flaming tribute.
In total more than 3,500 beacons were lit all around the country to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's II 70-year-reign.
Lord mayor, councillor Dr Kevin Maguire, concluded his speech saying: "As we set fire to this beacon, in gratitude for Her Majesty’s 70 years unstinting public service, all citizens of Norwich can say 'Thank you, Your Majesty'."
Beacons were also lit in years past to celebrate Elizabeth II’s Silver, Golden, and Diamond Jubilees.