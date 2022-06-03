Hundreds gather to watch Queen Jubilee beacon lighting

Crowds gathered outside Norwich City Council before the Jubilee beacon lighting ceremony. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

People lined St Peter's street, outside Norwich City Council, in their hundreds on Thursday night to watch Norwich join other landmarks around the country in lighting the Queen's Platinum Jubilee beacon.

The beacon is lit outside Norwich City Council to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The moment was introduced by the lord mayor and a trio of bugles performing ‘Majesty’ - a fanfare written especially for the historic occasion.

Some families came out decked in royal gear, with one even attending as a Queen Elizabeth impersonator, to see in the flaming tribute.

Royal fans Sherrie Johnson and her daughter Elizabeth, 6, were one of the first to secure their spot to watch the historic Platinum Jubilee beacon lighting outside Norwich City Council. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

In total more than 3,500 beacons were lit all around the country to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's II 70-year-reign.

Lord Mayor Kevin Maguire with royal fan Elizabeth Johnson in front of the Jubilee beacon outside Norwich City Council. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Lord mayor, councillor Dr Kevin Maguire, concluded his speech saying: "As we set fire to this beacon, in gratitude for Her Majesty’s 70 years unstinting public service, all citizens of Norwich can say 'Thank you, Your Majesty'."

Beacons were also lit in years past to celebrate Elizabeth II’s Silver, Golden, and Diamond Jubilees.