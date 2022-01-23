How Norwich's former pubs have changed over the years

Here are seven former Norwich pubs that have since disappeared or changed through the years - Credit: Archant

It was once said that Norwich had a pub for every day of the week but over the years the city's abundance of watering holes has declined.

A number of former pubs in the city have since transformed into new venues or have disappeared entirely after being bulldozed to make way for new developments.

Do you remember these former pubs before they disappeared?

1. The Fruiterers

The Fruiterers in White Lion Street was once a busy city centre pub but now it is a WH Smith, serving the community in a different way.

The pub had been around since the 16th century and remained open until 1989.

2. Lord Nelson

The pub in Dereham Road has gone by a number of different names over the years.

You may also know it as the Queen Charlotte, the Artful Dodger or the Dodger's Karaoke Café and Bar.

The pub closed its doors in 2009 and it has since been converted into a centre for the Norwich and Norfolk Muslim Association.

3. The Canary

The Heartsease pub located in Watling Road received its death knell in 2010 after Norwich City Council gave permission for it to be demolished in order to make way for new affordable homes.

Locals were upset to hear the news and had successfully campaigned against the plans initially but after developers revised their application the council approved it.

4. Duke of Norfolk

The Duke of Norfolk, located in Mousehold Lane, was built in 1938 and remained a pub until 2009 when it was sold.

It was converted into a restaurant called Rishi in 2011, serving Indian and Bangladeshi cuisine.

5. The Mill House

The pub in Laundry Lane in Thorpe St Andrew was known as the Lord Mancroft up until 1995.

The name changed to the Mill House, which remained open until 2013.

It has since become an East of England Co-Op store.

6. The Royal Oak

The Royal Oak pub in North Walsham Road dates back to 1789, although it was demolished in 1858 before being rebuilt seven years later.

It remained a pub until it closed down in 2012, becoming the offices for a London-based company until 2019.

In 2020, plans were announced for the pub to be demolished to make way for housing.

The construction of the new homes is currently underway but a keepsake of the former pub remains - its sign.

7. The Woodside

The Woodside pub, between the junction of Thunder Lane and Plumstead Road East, was demolished in 2010.

In 2012, planning permission was given to build homes on the site, and work started in 2013.