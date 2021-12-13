News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Can you name this 1990s Norwich nightclub?

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:00 PM December 13, 2021
ARCHIVE_09_Norwich Nightclub_Dec 1993

Are you in this photo taken in a mystery Norwich nightclub in December 1993? - Credit: Archant Library

Can you help us name this 1990s Norwich nightclub and improve our archive?

Community content curator Siofra Connor found these pictures while searching the Evening News' archives for some 1990s nostalgia - but we're unsure of where the photos were taken.

ARCHIVE_05_Norwich Nightclub_Dec 1993

Partyers at a mystery Norwich nightclub in December 1993 - Credit: Archant Library

ARCHIVE_17_Norwich Nightclub_Dec 1993

Do you recognise this Norwich nightclub? - Credit: Archant Library

We have, though, spotted a man who looks an awful lot like Paul Breslin, the manager of Rick's Place in Anglia Square in 1993. 

ARCHIVE_08_Norwich Nightclub_Dec 1993

Is this Paul Breslin? Paul was the manager of Rick's Place in 1993. - Credit: Archant Library

ARCHIVE_10_Norwich Nightclub_Dec 1993

Are you in this photo taken in a mystery Norwich nightclub in December 1993? - Credit: Archant Library

Have you been able to spot yourself and unlock some memories of partying in Norwich's forgotten clubs?

ARCHIVE_13_Norwich Nightclub_Dec 1993

Partygoers at a Norwich nightclub in December 1993 - Credit: Archant Library

ARCHIVE_14_Norwich Nightclub_Dec 1993

Revellers at a Norwich nightclub in December 1993 - Credit: Archant Library

Other nightclubs open in Norwich in the 1990s include 5th Avenue and Ritzys, both in Tombland.

There was also Central Park, Time, Ikon and The Waterfront.

ARCHIVE_15_Norwich Nightclub_Dec 1993

Are you in this photo taken in a Norwich nightclub in December 1993? - Credit: Archant Library

ARCHIVE_16_Norwich Nightclub_Dec 1993

A mystery Norwich nightclub in December 1993 - Credit: Archant Library

If you are in any of these photos, know what the establishment is or have memories to share of nights out there then please contact grace.piercy@archant.co.uk

ARCHIVE_03_Norwich Nightclub_Dec 1993

Do you recognise this Norwich nightclub? - Credit: Archant Library

