Gallery
Can you name this 1990s Norwich nightclub?
- Credit: Archant Library
Can you help us name this 1990s Norwich nightclub and improve our archive?
Community content curator Siofra Connor found these pictures while searching the Evening News' archives for some 1990s nostalgia - but we're unsure of where the photos were taken.
We have, though, spotted a man who looks an awful lot like Paul Breslin, the manager of Rick's Place in Anglia Square in 1993.
Have you been able to spot yourself and unlock some memories of partying in Norwich's forgotten clubs?
Other nightclubs open in Norwich in the 1990s include 5th Avenue and Ritzys, both in Tombland.
There was also Central Park, Time, Ikon and The Waterfront.
If you are in any of these photos, know what the establishment is or have memories to share of nights out there then please contact grace.piercy@archant.co.uk
For more nostalgic content, subscribe to our new Through the Decades newsletter by clicking here.
Or you can join our Norwich Remembers group on Facebook.
Most Read
- 1 'Anxiety and anger' as payment signs put up in free city car park
- 2 First Omicron case confirmed in Norwich
- 3 Man, 20, missing for three days
- 4 Police car blaze closes A11
- 5 Take a look at Norfolk's first electric vehicle charging station
- 6 Is this your dog? Search is on for owner of elderly pup found in dump
- 7 Chloe Smith speaks out on alleged No10 Christmas party
- 8 Calls for double yellow lines to stop school parking chaos
- 9 Townhouse with seven acres and Victorian orangery priced at £475k
- 10 Burger company moves into Norwich pub leaving customers 'blown away'