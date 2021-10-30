Norwich nostalgia: A look back at Bonfire Night through the 90s

Published:
11:15 AM October 30, 2021
As October comes to a close, many people are already preparing for the next big autumnal event - Bonfire Night.
With one of Norwich's biggest fireworks events, the Big Boom, being cancelled for a second year in a row, it may seem as though the city centre is lacking the magic of a fireworks display.
If you're missing the cosy feeling of standing next to a big bonfire as fireworks light up the night sky, why not take a look back at how Norwich celebrated bonfire night in the 1990s?
Earlham Park fireworks, November 1992. Picture: Archant Library
- Credit: Archant Library
Earlham Park fireworks, November 1992. Picture: Archant Library
- Credit: Archant Library
Earlham Park fireworks, November 1995.
- Credit: Archant Library
Fireworks at the Norfolk Showground, November 1996.
- Credit: Archant Library
Fireworks at the Norfolk Showground, November 1996. Picture: Archant Library
- Credit: Archant Library
Fireworks in Norwich's Earlham Park, 1997.
- Credit: Archant
Fireworks and Funfair at Earlham Park, Norwich
- Credit: Archant Library
Earlham Park's firework display, dated 1998
- Credit: Archant Library
Fireworks over the funfair at the Royal Norfolk Showground, dated November 1998.
- Credit: Archant Library
One boy from Norwich celebrates the fireworks and funfair at Earlham Park, dated 1999.
- Credit: Archant Library
Become a Supporter
This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.
Become a Supporter