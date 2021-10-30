News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Heritage

Gallery

Norwich nostalgia: A look back at Bonfire Night through the 90s

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 11:15 AM October 30, 2021
FIREWORKS AND FUNFAIR AT EARLHAM PARK, NORWICH.SPARKLER FUN FOR MARTIN LING, EMMA LING AND IAN BEL

Fireworks and Funfair at Earlham Park, Norwich - Credit: Archant Library

As October comes to a close, many people are already preparing for the next big autumnal event - Bonfire Night.

With one of Norwich's biggest fireworks events, the Big Boom, being cancelled for a second year in a row, it may seem as though the city centre is lacking the magic of a fireworks display.

If you're missing the cosy feeling of standing next to a big bonfire as fireworks light up the night sky, why not take a look back at how Norwich celebrated bonfire night in the 1990s? 

Earlham Park fireworks, November 1992. Picture: Archant Library

Earlham Park fireworks, November 1992. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Earlham Park fireworks, November 1992. Picture: Archant Library

Earlham Park fireworks, November 1992. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Earlham Park fireworks, November 1995. Picture: Archant Library

Earlham Park fireworks, November 1995. - Credit: Archant Library

Fireworks at the Norfolk Showground, November 1996. Picture: Archant Library

Fireworks at the Norfolk Showground, November 1996. - Credit: Archant Library

Fireworks at the Norfolk Showground, November 1996. Picture: Archant Library

Fireworks at the Norfolk Showground, November 1996. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Fireworks in Norwich's Earlham Park, 1997.

Fireworks in Norwich's Earlham Park, 1997. - Credit: Archant

FIREWORKS AND FUNFAIR AT EARLHAM PARK, NORWICH.SPARKLER FUN FOR MARTIN LING, EMMA LING AND IAN BEL

Fireworks and Funfair at Earlham Park, Norwich - Credit: Archant Library

EARLHAM PARK FIREWORKS DISPLAY.

Earlham Park's firework display, dated 1998 - Credit: Archant Library

EDP CALENDAR 1998NOVEMBER - FIREWORKS AT ROYAL NORFOLK SHOWGROUNDPRINT C0891

Fireworks over the funfair at the Royal Norfolk Showground, dated November 1998. - Credit: Archant Library

FIREWORKS AND FUNFAIR AT EARLHAM PARK, NORWICH.SCOTT PIZEY, FROM NORWICH, CELEBRATES WITH A SPARKL

One boy from Norwich celebrates the fireworks and funfair at Earlham Park, dated 1999. - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Multiple police units swooped on an address at Hemming Way earlier today.

Norwich Live

Two men in critical condition as multiple people stabbed

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Armed police are attending the incident on Hemming Way, Norwich.

Norwich Live

Police swoop on Norwich address

Sean Galea-Pace

person
David Iwo who has been sentenced for 33 years for murder.

Norwich cat torturer who murdered pensioner ‘planned to carry on killing’

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Three people were stabbed on Hemming Way in Norwich last night.

Norwich Live

Eight men arrested after multiple stabbing in Norwich

Sean Galea-Pace

person