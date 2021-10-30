Norwich nostalgia: A look back at Bonfire Night through the 90s

Gallery

As October comes to a close, many people are already preparing for the next big autumnal event - Bonfire Night.

With one of Norwich's biggest fireworks events, the Big Boom, being cancelled for a second year in a row, it may seem as though the city centre is lacking the magic of a fireworks display.

If you're missing the cosy feeling of standing next to a big bonfire as fireworks light up the night sky, why not take a look back at how Norwich celebrated bonfire night in the 1990s?

Earlham Park fireworks, November 1992. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Earlham Park fireworks, November 1995. - Credit: Archant Library

Fireworks at the Norfolk Showground, November 1996. - Credit: Archant Library

Fireworks in Norwich's Earlham Park, 1997. - Credit: Archant

Fireworks and Funfair at Earlham Park, Norwich - Credit: Archant Library

Earlham Park's firework display, dated 1998 - Credit: Archant Library

Fireworks over the funfair at the Royal Norfolk Showground, dated November 1998. - Credit: Archant Library