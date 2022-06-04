Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Colman family hope treasured heirlooms can be enjoyed by others

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 12:20 PM June 4, 2022
Sir Timothy Colman looking out over Whitlingham Broad.

Sir Timothy Colman looking out over Whitlingham Broad - Credit: Bill Smith

Children of a Colman's Mustard descendent are hoping to pass on treasured heirlooms for other families to enjoy through an auction. 

The 90 lots, ranging from £100 to £12,000, belonged to Sir Timothy Colman and his wife Lady Mary Colman, who died last year in their Bixley Manor home, near Norwich.

The Colman family, in a statement, said: "Following the deaths of Sir Timothy and Lady Mary Colman, the family have decided to sell some of the contents of Bixley Manor, their home for over 60 years. 

"Most of these items have not been in regular use for many years. The family hope that they will now be enjoyed by others in the future."

Items in the auction include two wood carvings from the late Norfolk sculptor James W Minns, who designed the recognisable Colman's Mustard bull head image, valued between £400 and £600.

A framed relief carving of a robin perched on a cherry branch, signed and dated JW Minns Norwich, 1888

A framed relief carving of a robin perched on a cherry branch, signed and dated JW Minns Norwich, 1888, which is up for auction with another similar unsigned example with a guide of £400-600 - Credit: Sworders

The most expensive is an Armada pattern silver-gilt presentation service featuring nine dishes, eight candlesticks and two mustard pots, and is also attracting a lot of attention.

Sites connected to the production of Colman's Mustard in Norwich have been given extra protection.

The Colman's Mustard design - Credit: Antony Kelly

Estimated between £8,000 and £12,000, it was made by Walter H Wilson in 1937 and given to Russell James Colman Esquire and Mrs Colman - the eldest surviving son of Colman's founder Jeremiah James Colman - on their golden wedding anniversary in 1938.

Bixley Manor where Sir Timothy Colman used to live

Bixley Manor where Sir Timothy Colman used to live - Credit: Sworders

Sir Timothy, a businessman who had key roles in establishing the University of East Anglia and the creation of Whitlingham Broad, died in September last year aged 91.

He was also a skilled yachtsman and part of the auction includes personal items including two sailing presentation trophies marked for Theodore Ross of Market Place, Norwich, hallmarked for London 1930.

Two of Sir Timothy Colman's sailing presentation trophies are up for auction

Two of Sir Timothy Colman's sailing presentation trophies are up for auction - Credit: Sworders

One is modelled as The Bell Buoy, Great Yarmouth, and together the lot is estimated at £1,200-£1,500.

Other lots include a pair of Queen Anne Britannia standard silver candlesticks made in 1705, estimated at £5,000-£7,000, and from the gardens comes a 19th century marble figure on a rectangular plinth, pitched at £1,000-£1,500.

The 19th century marble figure on a rectangular plinth, pitched at £1,000-£1,500, from Bixley Manor which is up for auction

The 19th century marble figure on a rectangular plinth, pitched at £1,000-£1,500, from Bixley Manor which is up for auction - Credit: Sworders

The auction is happening "to make way for future generations", according to Luke Macdonald, head of art and estates at Sworders.

The auction happens on June 14 and 15, to take part visit sworder.co.uk/bid-live.


