9 pubs locals would like to see return in Norwich

Published: 1:37 PM September 2, 2021

Nine pub Norwich locals would like to see return. - Credit: Archant/Google Maps

The closure of pubs across Norwich has seen many locals lose favourite drinking spots over the years.

Here are nine pubs Norwich Evening News readers would like to see return.

1. Oval Rock House

Members of Iron Maiden pictured with the Oval Rock House landlord Chris Hiles in 1992. - Credit: Archant

It was the Norwich venue where Iron Maiden once played under the alias of “The Nodding Donkeys”.

The Oval Rock House pub in Dereham Road was famed in the 1990s as the home of great rock from 1991 to 1998.

It was run by two Iron Maiden roadies, Chris Hiles and Chris Lang, the venue hosted top names from across the country with stars such as Iron Maiden and Fish from Marillion appearing alongside local bands.

2. The Tuckswood

According to the Norfolk Pubs website the Tuckswood first started serving pints in the 1930s. It was located on the corner of Hill Road and the Ring Road in Norwich.

The pub was demolished around 1995 to make way for fast food restaurant – now a McDonald’s chain - and a petrol filling station.

It was also formerly known as Franco’s Paradise Gardens.

3. Good Companions

The Eternity Church on Earlham Green Lane stood on the former site of the Good Companions pub. - Credit: Google Maps

The Good Companions was a pub located on Earlham Green Lane which officially closed in 1992.

Its first licence was recorded in 1938, according to the Norfolk Pubs website.

The pub was replaced with a Christian church. It is currently occupied by the Eternity Church.

4. The Artful Dodger

The former Queen Charlotte pub on Dereham Road which reopened as the Lord Nelson. Also previously known as the Artful Dodger. Pictured in 2009. - Credit: Archant

Formerly known as the Lord Nelson, the Dereham Road pub changed its name to the Artful Dodger in 1989, the Dodgers Karaoke Café and Bar in 2001 and the Queen Charlotte in 2006.

It closed in 2008, and since 2011 has been a centre for the Norwich and Norfolk Muslim Association.

The pub dates back to 1839 and was originally based at a site nearby before it was moved to its present site in the early 1900s. It was rebuilt after bomb damage in April 1942.

5. The Firs

The Tesco Express store at the former Firs pub site, Hellesdon. - Credit: Archant copyright 2011

Built in 1938, The Firs, on Cromer Road in Hellesdon, was built opposite the Firs Stadium, a speedway venue.

It was sold for housing in 1964, but in 2010 was sold to become a Tesco Express.

6. Cat and Fiddle

The Cat and Fiddle is a 17th century Norwich pub which closed down in 2011. - Credit: Google Maps

The Cat and Fiddle is a 17th century Norwich pub which closed down in 2011.

The building dates to the 1600s and opened in around 1760, under licensee Henry Gaul.

John Patteson took it over in 1794 and the pub was auctioned off in 1853 to William Wilson. In the 1920s a boxing club was opened in the building.

The pub sold in August 2010 and again in 2011 and it closed its doors permanently that year.

7. Windmill Knox Road

The Windmill, Knox Road. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2012

The Windmill, on Knox Road in Norwich, has been closed since February 2020.

It was previously listed as an asset of community value in February 2017, which gave it protection against development.

But at the beginning of February 2021, a planning application was lodged with the city council to convert it into a housing development.

It came months after a window for community groups to take it on closed. But in March the application was withdrawn.

8. Prince of Wales

The Prince of Wales pub pictured in 2013. - Credit: Archant 2013

According to the Norfolk Pubs website, the site was first licensed more than 200 years ago, in 1870, operating as a hotel.

It was previously known as the Wine and Spirits Vault and the Robinson Hotel, before being renamed the Prince of Wales in 1875.

It was placed up for sale in 2018 and made available for lease in September 2019.

9. The Grove

The former Grove Pub site. Pictured in 2011. - Credit: Archant © 2011

The Grove pub on Cadge Road had stood empty since 2009.

Following this in 2011, residents started a campaign to see the former pub reused after it fell into disrepair and became a target for vandals.

In 2012 plans were lodged with Norwich City Council to demolish the pub and build 10 new houses and four flats on the site.