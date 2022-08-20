7 things you could do in Norwich in the 2000s that you can't do now

Norwich is a far cry from how it looked in the age of the CD and My Space.

Here are some of the things you were able to do in the city in the 2000s that you can't do anymore.

1. Dance the night away in Time

Norwich nightclub Time, 2000. Picture: Bill Smith - Credit: Archant Library

This Norwich club welcomed stars including Girls Aloud and Boy George during its heyday.

Situated in Wherry Road in the city's Riverside area, the club opened in December 1999 with the rest of the area's leisure facilities.

2. Visit the newly opened Millennium Library

A builder looks on as the Millennium Library is built. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

It is still in place today as the Forum, but back when it opened in 2000, the Millennium Library featured a museum of the county's history and a unique cinema.

3. Jump on a base at the old station

The old Norwich Bus Station site - the bus sheds 27/5/2004 Picture: James Bass For: EDP EDP Pics ©2004 Tel: (01603) 772434 - Credit: Archant

Norwich's old bus station in Surrey Street opened in 1936 but it was demolished in 2004 to make way for a new station - the one we know today - at the same site.

4. The opening of Chapelfield

The first shoppers rush into Chapelfield in 2005 - Credit: Archant

It arrived in a storm of excitement and controversy - but can you remember the day Chapelfield shopping centre, now called Chantry Place, first opened in Norwich?

On its opening day in 2005, thousands of shopaholics were entertained by stilt walkers and dressed-up characters as they visited the newest addition to the Norwich shopping scene.

5. Watch the Queen open the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

The Queen at the opening of the new Norfolk and Norwich hospital. - Credit: EDP / Archant © 2004

Queen Elizabeth II opened the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in 2004 and it has served the city ever since.

6. Buy CDs from the city's Virgin Megastore

Virgin Megastore in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Virgin Megastore in the Castle Mall featured floor upon floor of CDs, vinyl and cassette tapes making it a music lovers paradise.

7. Watch the Canaries play with their distinctive Colman's sponsor

The Canaries take on Manchester City in their recognisable Colman's strip. - Credit: Archant

Norwich City now play with another Norfolk brand on their shirts, Lotus, but back at the start of the 2000s the Canaries had Colman's as their main sponsor - prior to the company leaving the city in 2020.