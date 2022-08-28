7 things you could do in 1960s Norwich you can't do anymore

Norwich is a far cry from how it looked in the age of psychedelia and the introduction of the mini skirt.

Here are some of the things you were able to do in the city in the 1960s that you can't do anymore.

1. Go to a dance at the Samson and Hercules

A teen beat night at the Samson and Hercules - Credit: Archant

It's now home to mortgage advisors' offices, but 1960s Norwich swung at the Samson and Hercules, with hundreds flocking to its dances.

Count Basie, Gracie Cole and George Melly all played at the ballroom during its heyday.

2. See the Jimi Hendrix Experience, the Beatles and other music legends in city venues

The Beatles play Norwich in 1963 - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

Norwich still hosts some stunning musical acts in its amazing venues but during the 1960s it was regularly visited by some of the most famous acts ever.

The Jimi Hendrix Experience played at the Orford Cellar, The Beatles played at the Grosvenor Rooms and Cream hit the stage at the Melody Rooms.

3. Buy cattle at the city's market

Norwich Cattle Market during the early 1960s - Credit: Archant

In the 1960s, the cattle market made its way out of the city centre to its new location in Hall Road.

It used to be traditional for children to line the streets and pat the animals on their backsides as they made their way past.

4. Get covered in smoke as steam trains pass

The Oliver Cromwell steams into Norwich Thorpe Station on her last journey in 1968 - Credit: EDP Library

While the station still stands, the steam trains of the 1960s are no more.

Children used to stand on the railway bridges and wait for trains to pass underneath covering them in smoke.

Many famous trains such as the Oliver Cromwell, pictured above, passed through Norwich Station.

5. Dinner dancing at the Norwood Rooms

Come Dancing at the Norwood Rooms in 1969. - Credit: Dick Jeeves

During the 1960s, dancers flocked to the Norwood Rooms on Friday nights to dance the night away.

The rooms held many competitions and even welcomed the BBC's Come Dancing.

6. Stand on the terraces at Carrow Road

Terracing at Carrow Road - Credit: Archant

Crowds used to squeeze on to the terraces at Carrow Road every Saturday, with police officers lifting children over the barrier so they could sit and watch on the sidelines.

But now standing may return to Carrow Road, as Norwich City plans a new safe standing area.

7. Swim at Lakenham outdoor pool

Swimmers enjoy the Lakenham pool in 1967 - Credit: Archant

One of the city's most popular swimming pools in the 1960s was Lakenham's outdoor venue.

Swimmers might remember jostling for space in the pool and scanning the crowd for a slither of concrete to lay down their towels.