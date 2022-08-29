7 shops we lost in Norwich during the 2000s
- Credit: Archant Library
With the rise of internet shopping and Covid lockdowns taking their toll on the high street, Norwich's retail offering looks a lot different to how it looked over 20 years ago.
While the city still boasts many amazing independent shops, here are some of the stores we lost during the 2000s.
1. Virgin Megastore
Virgin Megastore featured floors upon floors of DVDs, CDs and video games, before it closed in the late-2000s.
The shop had a futuristic design and featured many interactive displays such as video games consoles and listening stations for the latest albums.
2. Big W
Many will remember the numerous Woolworths stores the city has seen over the years, but during the 2000s, Norwich's Riverside Park got a Big W.
This larger Woolworths store was packed with children's' toys, garden furniture and clothes.
It closed in 2005.
3. C&A
This popular clothes shop stood in Haymarket for decades before closing in 2001.
Former staff members say the Norwich store was a "great place to work" with "special" people.
Charity events, treasure hunts, sponsored walks, day trips to London were a regular occurrence, with workers even putting on Christmas shows.
4. One Step Beyond
This popular city computer and video games shop was particularly popular with 2000s children around Christmas time, selling the latest consoles and technology.
It stood on Bedford's Street until the mid-2000s, when it sized down to become a stall on Norwich Market.
5. HMV
Thankfully HMV still exists in Chantry Place, but once the chain had a jumbo-sized store on Gentleman's Walk containing just about every record imaginable.
This shop also featured listening booths and games consoles to keep shoppers within its walls for as long as possible.
6. Disney Store
Norwich's first Disney Store was based in the Castle Mall, and when it first opened in 1993, customers flocked to see animatronics of their favourite characters and an array of merchandise.
When Chapelfield opened, the store then closed in the Castle Mall and moved over to the new shopping centre before closing last year.
7. Sports Soccer
Stocking the all the latest football kits and equipment, Sports Soccer was always filled with children and adults preparing for their next big game.
Sports Soccer was an early iteration of Sports Direct, which now stands in Chantry Place.