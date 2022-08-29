7 shops we lost in Norwich during the 2000s

With the rise of internet shopping and Covid lockdowns taking their toll on the high street, Norwich's retail offering looks a lot different to how it looked over 20 years ago.

While the city still boasts many amazing independent shops, here are some of the stores we lost during the 2000s.

1. Virgin Megastore

Outside Virgin Megastore in Norwich - Credit: Archant

Virgin Megastore featured floors upon floors of DVDs, CDs and video games, before it closed in the late-2000s.

The futuristic interior of Norwich's Virgin Megastore - Credit: Archant

The shop had a futuristic design and featured many interactive displays such as video games consoles and listening stations for the latest albums.

Virgin Megastore in 1993. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

2. Big W

Big W in Norwich - Credit: Archant

Many will remember the numerous Woolworths stores the city has seen over the years, but during the 2000s, Norwich's Riverside Park got a Big W.

This larger Woolworths store was packed with children's' toys, garden furniture and clothes.

It closed in 2005.

3. C&A

The entrance to Norwich's C&A store - Credit: EDP © 2000

This popular clothes shop stood in Haymarket for decades before closing in 2001.

Former staff members say the Norwich store was a "great place to work" with "special" people.

Charity events, treasure hunts, sponsored walks, day trips to London were a regular occurrence, with workers even putting on Christmas shows.

Inside C&A in Haymarket - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

4. One Step Beyond

One Step Beyond on Bedford's Street - Credit: Archant

This popular city computer and video games shop was particularly popular with 2000s children around Christmas time, selling the latest consoles and technology.

It stood on Bedford's Street until the mid-2000s, when it sized down to become a stall on Norwich Market.

5. HMV

The Davey Place entrance to Norwich's old HMV - Credit: Archant

Thankfully HMV still exists in Chantry Place, but once the chain had a jumbo-sized store on Gentleman's Walk containing just about every record imaginable.

This shop also featured listening booths and games consoles to keep shoppers within its walls for as long as possible.

Norwich's jumbo HMV store on Gentleman's Walk - Credit: Simon Finlay

6. Disney Store

Norwich's first Disney Store in the Castle Mall, which opened in 1993 - Credit: Archant

Norwich's first Disney Store was based in the Castle Mall, and when it first opened in 1993, customers flocked to see animatronics of their favourite characters and an array of merchandise.

When Chapelfield opened, the store then closed in the Castle Mall and moved over to the new shopping centre before closing last year.

7. Sports Soccer

Sports Soccer in the Castle Mall - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2003

Stocking the all the latest football kits and equipment, Sports Soccer was always filled with children and adults preparing for their next big game.

Sports Soccer was an early iteration of Sports Direct, which now stands in Chantry Place.