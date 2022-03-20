16 sights you will remember from Norwich in the 1980s

A man takes a look at the damage to his property following the 1987 storm. - Credit: Archant Library

It was the time of leg warmers, cassette tapes, and video games, but what can you remember from Norwich in the 1980s?

During the decade the city was battered by a storm and heavy snow fall in 1987, received a visit from the Queen Mother in 1988 and saw Norwich City take to the field in their evocative Asics kit.

Commercial flights from Norwich Airport took off during the 1980s, with the choice for package holidays increasing as countries including Holland, Portugal and Yugoslavia joining the departure board.

The airport even opened a new terminal in 1988.

In 1980, Justin Fashanu smashed home one of the Canaries' most memorable goals against Liverpool, which would go on to be the First Division goal of the season.

While in the world of music, the city received a visit from Kurt Cobain as an early incarnation of Nirvana played Norwich Arts Centre.

Kurt Cobain of Nirvana performing in Norwich in 1989. - Credit: Archant Eastern Daily Press

1989 saw the Canaries take to the field in their stunning Asics kit. - Credit: Archant

This busy scene in Rampant Horse Street as Norwich is filled with shoppers at they come to the city for the after Christmas sales. - Credit: Archant Library

Jason Donovan pictured at Ritzy's, Norwich, in 1989 - Credit: Archant

The Norwood Rooms before the last dance in 1987. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich St Augustine's swimming pool 1987 - Credit: Archant

Policemen in the snow, 1987. - Credit: Archant Library

Shoppers and drivers battle through snow in Norwich city centre in 1987. - Credit: Archant Library

An impressively large pizza was served at Pizza Hut's opening event in 1987 in Norwich city centre - Credit: Archant

Woolworths in Rampant Horse Street in Norwich in 1986. - Credit: Archant

Princess Margaret signed the visitors' book at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital when she opened the new cancer care unit on May 23, 1986. - Credit: Archant Library via Local Recall

Norwich Airport became a limited company in 1987 and here, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother opens the new terminal building in 1988. - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich City take on Liverpool on February 9, 1980, the game in which Justin Fashanu scored his wondergoal. - Credit: Archant Library

Check in looked very different at Norwich Airport in January 1980. - Credit: Archant Library

Children leaving Colman Middle School during the 1980s. - Credit: Archant



