15 sights you might remember from Norwich in the 1990s

Gallery

It was the decade of Britpop and the Tamagotchi, but what can you remember from Norwich in the 1990s?

Here are 15 images which were captured in the city that may bring back some fond memories.

Memorable moments include Norwich City's famous UEFA Cup win over Bayern Munich, a large blaze breaking out at the Assembly House in 1996 and Queen Elizabeth II visiting the city in 1994.

The decade also saw Status Quo play Carrow Road and the poll tax riots erupt across the city.