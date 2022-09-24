Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Heritage

Gallery

15 sights you might remember from Norwich in the 1990s

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:00 PM September 24, 2022
Updated: 3:39 PM September 24, 2022
Anti Poll Tax campaigners besiege Norwich City Hall on 6th March 1990 Photo: Bill Smith For: Stock

Anti-poll tax campaigners outside Norwich City Hall in 1990 - Credit: Archant © 1990

It was the decade of Britpop and the Tamagotchi, but what can you remember from Norwich in the 1990s?

Here are 15 images which were captured in the city that may bring back some fond memories.

Memorable moments include Norwich City's famous UEFA Cup win over Bayern Munich, a large blaze breaking out at the Assembly House in 1996 and Queen Elizabeth II visiting the city in 1994.

The decade also saw Status Quo play Carrow Road and the poll tax riots erupt across the city.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

A stock picture of Wroxham Road near Rackheath

'Sexual activity' in lay-by forces police to carry out high visibility...

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Gregory Clark, owner of Arboretum cocktail bar in Norwich

Cost of Living

Norwich bar ditching electricity in response to cost of living crisis

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Former WWE star Paige will return to the ring for the first time in five years

Former WWE star to return to the ring in 'emotional' Norwich homecoming

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Controversial restaurant Orlando's in Earlham Road.

Norwich City Council

Controversial restaurant operating again from suburban home

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon