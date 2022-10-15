Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Do you remember these 15 sights from 1970s Norwich?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:30 AM October 15, 2022
Opening of Norwich Airport, 30 May 1970. Photo: Archant Library

Norwich has changed a lot in more than 50 years, with Norwich looking a very different place to what it did in the age of glam rock, space hoppers and flares.

During the 1970s Norwich City achieved its first promotion to the top flight of English football and Norwich Airport opened for the first time, with hundreds welcomed on to the runway to take a look around.

The decade also saw Cinema City open, Muhammed Ali visit and Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visit the Hewitt School.

Which sights do you remember from the city during the 1970s?

Nostalgia
Norwich News

