Norwich mum releases debut album from makeshift California studio

Published: 12:50 PM September 19, 2021

Norwich's Harriet Fraser producing her debut album Peace from her makeshift studio in California - Credit: Harriet Fraser Music

A mother from Norwich has produced her debut album in California after being inspired by the pandemic.

Soprano and professional ensemble singer Harriet Fraser has recorded all the vocal parts for her new album 'Peace' from her makeshift home studio.

Mrs Fraser is a former family doctor who currently sings with the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

Renowned soprano artist Harriet Fraser - Credit: Harriet Fraser Music

Her debut album will be released on October 8 and came about after Mrs Fraser wanted to bring comfort to her children during the height of the Covid pandemic.

“This album came straight out of the pandemic," she said.

"I saw fear, sadness and anxiety right in my own home and knew that this was magnified literally all over the world.

"It felt like a moment to create something that could combine both my professions.”

The cappella album has modern renditions of classic works including Scarborough Fair and Abide with Me.

“Amidst the chaos of the last year, I wanted to create an album of healing,” Mrs Fraser said. “Music that, I hope, creates a sense of calm and peace.”

Harriet Fraser's debut album cover - Credit: Harriet Fraser Music

Originally from Norwich, Mrs Fraser grew up centred around music, playing several instruments.

After graduating from Medical School in London, she practiced medicine for several years in London and Oxford.

During this time, she continued to pursue her passion in music, training as a classical soprano, and performing concerts in China and throughout Europe.

She eventually made a passion for music a full-time career after moving to California with her family in 2008.

Mrs Fraser worked alongside producer Dana Nielson for her first album, who has worked with the likes of Adele, Neil Young and Bob Dylan during his career.

Los Angeles composer Shawn Kirchner also contributed.

Melanie Pearson, Mrs Fraser's communications officer, said: "The new album been a fascinating journey discovering the calming effects music can have on children and what music can do for emotional wellbeing and happiness.

"Harriet's perspective on this as a mother and also as a former doctor is very insightful."

The first single from the Peace album, 'Oh Shenandoah', was released on August 30 and is available on Spotify.