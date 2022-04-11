Award-winning US singer says Norwich is 'cute as hell' on visit to city

A musician whose songs have featured in The Bodyguard film and TV series Sons of Anarchy said Norwich "is cute as hell" during a recent visit.

Singer-songwriter Curtis Stigers shared his love for the city in a tweet on Sunday, April 10, during a break from his UK tour.

Stigers, whose hits include You’re All That Matters To Me, Never Saw A Miracle and I Wonder Why, photographed the cobbled street down Lobster Lane.

Alongside the photograph he wrote: "Norwich is cute as hell".

In a series of tweets he also described the city as "gorgeous" and said he witnessed "hipster cuteness".

Norwich is cute as hell. pic.twitter.com/SyVpnaPnhG — Curtis Stigers (@curtisstigers) April 10, 2022

Later that day, Stigers tweeted that he was set to play a gig in Lowestoft, which marked the end of his UK shows.

He wrote: "We are playing in Lowestoft England tonight. They say it’s the most easterly point in England. But unfortunately, we are a week early for Easter."

Stigers' song (What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace Love And Understanding was recorded in 1992 for the soundtrack album to the movie The Bodyguard.

His song This Life, co-written with The Forest Rangers, was also the main theme tune for Sons of Anarchy, for which he was nominated for an Emmy award.