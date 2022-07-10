7 celebrities you didn't know have links to Norwich

David Beckham is one of several celebrities you might not know have links to Norwich - Credit: PA

From Hollywood stars to a former England captain, Norwich has links with a number of celebrities and well-known people.

Here are seven famous faces you might not know have a link to the Fine City.

1. Johnny Depp

Perhaps the most surprising inclusion on the list is A-lister Johnny Depp.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star apparently bought an antique bath from Stiffkey Bathrooms, in Upper St Giles Street, in 2014.

He is said to have become a fan of the shop after seeing its taps and accessories on set at Pinewood Studios.

Depp's bath, which had a price tag of £5,000, was then left to sit in the shop window - which had a tag stating 'SOLD - Mr J Depp, Los Angeles, USA'.

2. Hugh Jackman

Australian actor Hugh Jackman revealed he once had an opportunity to invest in Norwich City Football Club.

Jackman's mother once lived in Norwich and he visited her several times as a child - including making a trip to Carrow Road when he was 16-years-old.

In 2004, he told FHM magazine that his favourite bar in the world was The Nag's Head in Norwich.

Speaking at the time, the now 53-year-old said: "I'd have to say my favourite is a pub in Norwich called The Nag's Head.

"There's always music and everyone has a sing-song, a couple of jars and tells stories."

The Nag's Head closed in 1997 and the building is now The Last Pub Standing.

3. Matt Smith

The former Doctor Who actor studied Drama and Creative Writing at the University of East Anglia after leaving school.

Smith graduated from the UEA in 2005 and went on to star as the Eleventh Doctor and appeared in films such as Official Secrets and Morbius.

4. Ed Sheeran

Shape of You singer Ed Sheeran has become a global name over the past decade with multiple number one hits.

Sheeran, who was raised in Framlingham in Suffolk and is a firm Ipswich Town fan, rose to prominence with his first hit single The A Team in 2011 and has released five albums.

And having grown up down the road from Norwich, Sheeran was a frequent visitor when first beginning his music career - opening for Nizlopi in the city in 2008.

Later in 2010, Sheeran and rapper Example freestyled a song called the 'Nando's Skank' when they were backstage at The Waterfront in Norwich which was a song about a Nando's black card.

5. Sir Philip Pullman

Author Sir Philip Pullman, 75, is best-known for his fantasy trilogy His Dark Materials.

Pullman, who was knighted in the 2019 New Year Honours list, was born in Norwich and is a lifelong fan of the football club.

In 2008, The Times named Pullman as one of the 50 greatest British writers since 1945.

6. Gary Lineker

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker is best known for scoring goals for the likes of Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur and England - but he once scored a hat-trick in a Norwich City shirt.

Lineker was one of several players drafted in for the testimonial of Northern Irish defender John O'Neill, who took on a Norwich City eleven at Carrow Road.

Lineker scored a perfect hat-trick as the game ended 8-2 to O'Neill's All Stars.

That isn't where his Norwich connection ends - Lineker's mum, Margaret, was a Norwich City fan.

7. David Beckham

Former England captain David Beckham is an international star and famous all over the world - but he could have made his name at Norwich City.

The ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid winger actually had a trial with Norwich City in 1987 before signing schoolboy terms with the Red Devils.

His career would then take him to win 115 England caps, win six Premiership titles and a Champions League winners medal with Manchester United and play for Real Madrid, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.