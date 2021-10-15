News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Review

'Prince of Wales needs a trigger warning': Bimini's new book launch

Author Picture Icon

Georgina Taylor

Published: 10:43 AM October 15, 2021
Bimini Bon Boulash has released their debut book Release the Beast: A Drag Queen's Guide to Life

Bimini Bon Boulash visited the UEA Live event at the University of East Anglia ahead of the release of their debut book Release the Beast: A Drag Queen's Guide to Life - Credit: Joanna Millington

If you haven't heard of Bimini Bon Boulash, then where have you been? 

The drag queen was a breakout star of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 2, and they have gone on to major success with a UK tour, a modelling contract and now a brand new book.

Bimini Bon Boulash has released their debut book Release the Beast: A Drag Queen's Guide to Life, a hilarious book about transforming your life through lessons from drag, with it being available to buy from October 14. 

On October 13, Bimini returned to their home county for an event in partnership with UEA Live and Penguin Live at the University of East Anglia. They wore the iconic Norwich City outfit which appeared in the first episode of Drag Race UK but minus the exposed tape this time. 

Bimini Bon Boulash has released their debut book Release the Beast: A Drag Queen's Guide to Life

Bimini Bon Boulash has released their debut book Release the Beast: A Drag Queen's Guide to Life - Credit: Joanna Millington

Sitting down for the event, the drag star said: "It feels so good to be here because this is like my home city, I grew up in Yarmouth.

"Lovely place, right? But honestly, when I got off the train, Prince of Wales road needs to come with a trigger warning. I was like, oh my god, flashbacks."

On one of the slides was the mural that was painted on the Pottergate underpass in March, with one of the artists in attendance. 

Bimini Bon Boulash has released their debut book Release the Beast: A Drag Queen's Guide to Life

Bimini Bon Boulash has released their debut book Release the Beast: A Drag Queen's Guide to Life - Credit: Joanna Millington

"When I first saw that it was so moving and it got on the news, there was like lots of news articles about it. I thought it was so heart-warming that someone took the time to do that."

The mural was painted over days after it was unveiled, Bimini said "we're going to move forward and push past that but yeah this was an amazing thing so thank you so much".

Reading an excerpt from the book, Bimini says that this book is what they wish they had growing up as a 'confused, gender nonconforming, queer kid in a small English seaside town'. 

They said that the aim of the book is to 'encourage celebration of nonconformity in all of its senses' 

