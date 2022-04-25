Norfolk man to appear in new Amazon dating show narrated by Lindsay Lohan

Adam Jordan from Eaton is set to appear on a new Amazon Prime reality TV series called Lovestruck High. - Credit: Amazon Prime/Plank PR

Forget Grease and High School Musical, a new reality TV show is set to transport a Norfolk man looking for love to an American high school setting.

The first ever series of Lovestruck High will become available on Amazon Prime on Wednesday, May 18.

Among the cast of 15 UK singles all hoping to find love is Adam Jordan from Eaton, who will be searching for the perfect partner to ask to the final prom and be in the running to win $100,000.

Mr Jordan said: "I just got to that stage of life where I was 30-years-old and single and it was an opportunity I couldn't turn down.

"I enjoyed my time in school but I had bad eczema and that definitely held me back. I wasn’t as confident as I am now.

"So I decided to do the show to find someone and to go back to school and be the person I actually am, rather than this shy boy with a skin condition."

The contestants will have classes, complete challenges and go on dates, all set against an American high school backdrop, where they will form connections with one another.

And, in-keeping with this all-American theme, Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan will narrate the show as it unfolds.

Their ultimate assignment is to secure a date for prom, where someone will be crowned king or queen and win the cash prize.

The inclusive show, which was filmed last summer, will also include participants from the LGBTQ+ community.

Mr Jordan, who works in car sales at the BMW garage in Norwich, added: "The show has changed my life and made me more confident as a person.

"It's about finding love but it also helped me to find myself and I've come away with some great friendships.

"There is a such a diverse cast and there are lots of twists and turns. It's completely different to anything you've ever watched on TV.

"It really felt like I was in an American high school. It was a crazy experience."