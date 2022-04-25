Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle

Norfolk man to appear in new Amazon dating show narrated by Lindsay Lohan

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:14 PM April 25, 2022
Adam Jordan from Eaton is set to appear on a new Amazon Prime reality TV series called Lovestruck High.

Adam Jordan from Eaton is set to appear on a new Amazon Prime reality TV series called Lovestruck High. - Credit: Amazon Prime/Plank PR

Forget Grease and High School Musical, a new reality TV show is set to transport a Norfolk man looking for love to an American high school setting.

The first ever series of Lovestruck High will become available on Amazon Prime on Wednesday, May 18.

Among the cast of 15 UK singles all hoping to find love is Adam Jordan from Eaton, who will be searching for the perfect partner to ask to the final prom and be in the running to win $100,000.

Mr Jordan said: "I just got to that stage of life where I was 30-years-old and single and it was an opportunity I couldn't turn down.

"I enjoyed my time in school but I had bad eczema and that definitely held me back. I wasn’t as confident as I am now.

"So I decided to do the show to find someone and to go back to school and be the person I actually am, rather than this shy boy with a skin condition."

The contestants will have classes, complete challenges and go on dates, all set against an American high school backdrop, where they will form connections with one another.

Adam Jordan from Eaton is set to appear on a new Amazon Prime reality TV series called Lovestruck High.

Adam Jordan from Eaton is set to appear on a new Amazon Prime reality TV series called Lovestruck High. - Credit: Amazon Prime/Plank PR

Most Read

  1. 1 Emergency services called to chemical leak in Norwich
  2. 2 Seven of the best hidden-gem pubs in Norwich
  3. 3 Paint thrown on pavement as mum fed up with anti-social behaviour in estate
  1. 4 Search for driver after three hurt in Norwich hit-and-run crash
  2. 5 Former city doorman-turned poet uses power of words to help Ukrainians
  3. 6 Safety upgrades on roundabout sees traffic fears raised
  4. 7 More than 200 people turn out to protect trans lives in Norwich
  5. 8 Meet the couple who saw an industrial estate built around their home
  6. 9 Hole in the wall filled in as city bank goes for good
  7. 10 Norwich roadworks to know about this week

And, in-keeping with this all-American theme, Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan will narrate the show as it unfolds.

Their ultimate assignment is to secure a date for prom, where someone will be crowned king or queen and win the cash prize.

The inclusive show, which was filmed last summer, will also include participants from the LGBTQ+ community. 

Mr Jordan, who works in car sales at the BMW garage in Norwich, added: "The show has changed my life and made me more confident as a person.

Adam Jordan from Eaton is set to appear on a new Amazon Prime reality TV series called Lovestruck High.

Adam Jordan from Eaton is set to appear on a new Amazon Prime reality TV series called Lovestruck High. - Credit: Amazon Prime/Plank PR

"It's about finding love but it also helped me to find myself and I've come away with some great friendships.

"There is a such a diverse cast and there are lots of twists and turns. It's completely different to anything you've ever watched on TV.

"It really felt like I was in an American high school. It was a crazy experience."

Norwich News

Don't Miss

An abnormal load was stopped after it was found to be travelling without permission.

Norfolk Live News

Police on A11 stop abnormal load with no permission to travel

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services are at the scene of the incident near Halfords Roundabout (pictured) in St Crispins Road.

Norwich Live News

Emergency services deal with incident near city roundabout

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The Farmhouse is one of the places you can visit in Norwich for a carvery. 

Food and Drink

5 places where you can get a tasty carvery in and around Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
GP_A11_THICKTHORN_APR22

Norwich Live News | Updated

A11 crash: Person taken to hospital after being trapped in a car

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon