Norfolk man to appear in new Amazon dating show narrated by Lindsay Lohan
- Credit: Amazon Prime/Plank PR
Forget Grease and High School Musical, a new reality TV show is set to transport a Norfolk man looking for love to an American high school setting.
The first ever series of Lovestruck High will become available on Amazon Prime on Wednesday, May 18.
Among the cast of 15 UK singles all hoping to find love is Adam Jordan from Eaton, who will be searching for the perfect partner to ask to the final prom and be in the running to win $100,000.
Mr Jordan said: "I just got to that stage of life where I was 30-years-old and single and it was an opportunity I couldn't turn down.
"I enjoyed my time in school but I had bad eczema and that definitely held me back. I wasn’t as confident as I am now.
"So I decided to do the show to find someone and to go back to school and be the person I actually am, rather than this shy boy with a skin condition."
The contestants will have classes, complete challenges and go on dates, all set against an American high school backdrop, where they will form connections with one another.
Most Read
- 1 Emergency services called to chemical leak in Norwich
- 2 Seven of the best hidden-gem pubs in Norwich
- 3 Paint thrown on pavement as mum fed up with anti-social behaviour in estate
- 4 Search for driver after three hurt in Norwich hit-and-run crash
- 5 Former city doorman-turned poet uses power of words to help Ukrainians
- 6 Safety upgrades on roundabout sees traffic fears raised
- 7 More than 200 people turn out to protect trans lives in Norwich
- 8 Meet the couple who saw an industrial estate built around their home
- 9 Hole in the wall filled in as city bank goes for good
- 10 Norwich roadworks to know about this week
And, in-keeping with this all-American theme, Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan will narrate the show as it unfolds.
Their ultimate assignment is to secure a date for prom, where someone will be crowned king or queen and win the cash prize.
The inclusive show, which was filmed last summer, will also include participants from the LGBTQ+ community.
Mr Jordan, who works in car sales at the BMW garage in Norwich, added: "The show has changed my life and made me more confident as a person.
"It's about finding love but it also helped me to find myself and I've come away with some great friendships.
"There is a such a diverse cast and there are lots of twists and turns. It's completely different to anything you've ever watched on TV.
"It really felt like I was in an American high school. It was a crazy experience."