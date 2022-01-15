From mustard to postcodes: 15 things Norwich has given the world

From Kettle Chips to Colman's Mustard - many great things have come from Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Norwich has given the world so much down the years, from mustard to markets and postcodes to Alan Partridge.

Here are just 15 of the great things that have come out of our fine city.

1. Colman's Mustard

Colman's of Norwich was founded in 1814. - Credit: Archant

In the 1800s, Jeremiah Colman created the tangy-tasting mustard we know today by mixing brown and white mustard, before founding Colman's of Norwich in 1814.

The mustard giant moved out of the city where its mustard had been made for 160 years in January 2018, with its products now being produced in Germany and Burton-On-Trent.

2. Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman has won a host of awards during her career. - Credit: PA

The star of The Crown, Hot Fuzz and many other well known films and television shows was born in the city on January 30, 1974.

The Oscar-winning actress was educated at Norwich High School for Girls and Gresham's School in Holt, before becoming one of the country's best-loved actresses.

She has been a judge at the Norwich Film Festival since 2013.

3. Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips' Norwich factory in Bowthorpe. - Credit: ©Archant Photographic 2011

The US crisp maker started its European operation in Norwich in 1988, after the son of the company's founder took a motorcycle trip around the city and liked what he saw.

Kettle Chips first started out in a converted shoe factory in the city but now resides in a factory in Bowthorpe.

4. Sale of the Century

Nicholas Parsons who hosted Sale of the Century. - Credit: Archant

"Live from Norwich, it's the quiz of the week" was the well known catchphrase of this classic TV quiz show hosted in the city.

Hosted by Nicholas Parsons, the show saw competitors answer questions with a price tag, with a correct answer adding money to their prize and a wrong answer taking money away.

The show ran for 12 years on ITV.

5. Julian of Norwich

A bust of Julian of Norwich located in the city's cathedral. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

Julian of Norwich is thought to have been one of the first women to write and publish a book.

Her Revelations of Divine Love writings are the earliest surviving English language works by a woman, although it is thought some other anonymous works could have been written by women.

6. Alan Partridge

Film premier of Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa at Hollywood Cinema, Anglia Square, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams - Credit: Archant

The fictional character is one of the city's most famous sons, with the many TV series and films starring him being shot in locations across Norwich.

He has been a presenter on the fictional radio stations North Norfolk Digital and Radio Norwich, and is regularly referred to as living in the city during episodes.

In 2013, when Partridge hit the big screen with 'Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa', a special premiere was held in Anglia Square.

7. Postcodes

Sorting work carried out in Norwich in the years after the experimental postcode system was introduced in 1959.

The first postcodes were trialed in Norwich in 1959 and in 1966 the eight-year programme to postcode the whole country began.

Recoding was completed in 1974.

8. University of East Anglia (UEA)

UEA campus in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Founded in 1963, the city's university has produced a number of famous and important faces.

Former students include actor Matt Smith, comedian Paul Whitehouse and Radio 1 presenter Greg James.

9. Norwich Market

Norwich Market as seen from the crane at Norwich Castle. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

One of the oldest and largest outdoor markets in the country, the colourful stalls have been a symbol of the city since the 11th century.

In 2019 it was named the "best large outdoor market in Britain" in the Great British Market Awards.

The market is open every day and features 189 stalls.

10. Sainsbury Centre

The Sculpture Park at the Sainsbury Centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Designed by architects Norman Foster and Wendy Cheeseman, the art gallery and museum houses the Robert and Lisa Sainsbury collection of works from across the world.

The gallery includes pieces from Jacob Epstein, Henry Moore and Francis Bacon, as well as hosting regular exhibitions.

The Sainsbury Centre also features as the Avengers Headquarters in the Marvel films.

11. Jarrold

Jarrold has been in Norwich since 1823. - Credit: Archant

Open in 1770, this department store has seen nine monarchs, two world wars and generations of Norfolk families.

Jarrold started as a shopkeeper and developed into a leading printer and publisher in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Though started in Suffolk, the company moved to Norwich in 1823.

The department store is now run by three members of the seventh generation of the Jarrold family.

12. Hubert Lamb

Prof Hubert Lamb, director of the UEA climatic research unit, in 1972 - Credit: Archant © 1972

This Norwich scientist founded the Climatic Research Unit at the University of East Anglia in 1972 and originally thought the world was gradually cooling.

Father of former North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb, Hubert is credited with doing more than any scientist of his generation to make the academic community aware of climate change.

13. Ready meals

Ready Meals which can be heated up in the microwave were made possible due to research in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

East Anglian scientists have changed the way we eat, with convenience foods such as pre-packed salads and ready meals only possible because of scientific research spearheaded by the Institute of Food Research in Norwich.

14. Paige

Filming of The Rock's Fighting With My Family at Norwich Market Credit: Courtney Pochin - Credit: Archant

WWE wrestler Paige was born as Saraya-Jade Bevis in Norwich August 17, 1992, and even had a film made of her time growing up in the county.

Called Fighting with My Family, it starred Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and was shot in Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

She is the only woman to ever hold both the Divas and NXT Women's Championships simultaneously.

15. Elizabeth Fry

A commemorative plaque at the Friends Meeting House, Upper Goat Lane, Norwich to prison reformer Elizabeth Fry. Photo: Antony Kelly - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2007

Elizabeth Fry played a major part in improving conditions for prisoners, especially women in jail.

She helped to introduce sex segregation of prisons and female warders to protect women from sexual abuse.

She was supported by Queen Victoria in her work and used to be on UK £5 notes from 2002 to 2016.