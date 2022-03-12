11 TV stars coming to Norwich in 2022

Norwich isn't short of famous admirers and is home to a range of stars.

Stephen Fry and Olivia Colman have both spent time in the city while The Greatest Showman actor Hugh Jackman also has links to Norwich.

From comedians to celebrity chefs, here are 11 TV stars that are visiting Norwich in 2022.

1. Prue Leith

Prue Leith arriving for the premiere of Cirque Du Soleil's Luzia at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Picture date: Thursday January 13, 2022. - Credit: PA

When: March 17

Where: Carrow Road, NR1 1JE

Price: From £65

The Great British Bake Off star is visiting Carrow Road on March 17 for an exclusive one night only event.

Hosted by presenter Alice Piper, guests will enjoy an evening with a Prue Leith inspired three-course meal prepared by Delia's team of chefs with both meat and vegetarian options available.

There will be a Q&A with Prue herself where she will discuss her famous recipes and find out what encouraged her to become a TV judge.

2. Joe Wicks

Joe Wicks will visit Norwich on March 20. - Credit: PA Photo/Andrew Burton

When: March 20

Where: Blackfriars Hall, St Andrews Hall Plain, Norwich, NR3 1AU

Price: £8 general admission, £16 including a book

The Body Coach Joe Wicks is set to visit the city to talk about his new book Feel Good Food which offers tips and recipes for people that want to eat healthier.

The event, which is organised by Waterstones, will be held on Sunday, March 20, at Blackfriars Hall.

Joe Wicks has more than 2.7 million subscribers on YouTube and also has appeared on his own show on Netflix.

3. Derren Brown

Derren Brown in Showman 2021/2022 - Credit: Photo by Mark Douet

When: March 22-26

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre St, NR2 1RL

Price: Sold out

One of the UK's most renowned illusionists Derren Brown is visiting Norwich in late March.

Fans with tickets have been forced to wait almost two years for his shows having been forced to cancel his visit to Norfolk in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.

A familiar name on TV, Derren Brown has thrilled audiences in dozens of programmes for Channel 4 for nearly two decades.

4. Simon Brodkin

Simon Brodkin is playing two shows in Norwich in 2022. - Credit: Norwich Theatre Royal

When: March 17 and May 1

Where: Norwich Theatre Playhouse, St George's St, NR3 1 AB

Price: From £20

The man behind Lee Nelson, Simon Brodkin, will perform his new show 'Troublemaker' on two dates in March and May.

Brodkin has appeared on a number of hit shows such as Live at the Apollo, Sunday Night at the Palladium and The John Bishop Christmas Show, in addition to his own programmes Lee Nelson's Well Good Show and Well Funny People.

5. Katherine Ryan

Katherine Ryan will perform in Norwich in May. - Credit: Norwich Theatre Royal

When: May 12

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre St, NR2 1RL

Price: Sold out

The 38-year-old comedian is set to perform her new show 'Missus' at the Norwich Theatre Royal in May.

The Canadian star, who is a regular on panel shows and had her own series on Netflix, will reveal all about her thoughts on life, love and what it means to be a missus.

6. Jason Manford

Jason Manford is one of the UK's most recognised comedians. - Credit: Norwich Theatre Royal

When: May 17

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre St, NR2 1RL

Price: From £31.50

Jason Manford is one of the UK's most well known comedians.

Having most recently appeared as a judge on new ITV talent show Starstruck, Manford is due to perform his new stand-up show in Norwich on May 17.

He has appeared on a host of different programmes including The Masked Singer, What Would Your Kid Do? and Have I Got News For You.

7. Oti Mabuse

Oti Mabuse is renowned for appearing as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing. - Credit: Norwich Theatre Royal

When: June 12, 3pm and 7pm

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre St, NR2 1RL

Price: From £27

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse is set to create a memorable show in Norwich this summer.

The South Africa-born dancer, who is currently a judge on Dancing on Ice, will be joined on stage by a host dancers as well as the West End singers and musicians.

8. Jane McDonald

Jane McDonald is visiting Norwich this summer. - Credit: Norwich Theatre Royal

When: July 18 and 19

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre St, NR2 1RL

Price: £36.50

Having been rescheduled from July 2020, Jane McDonald is back with her new 'Let the Light In' tour.

The singer, who is well known for her programme Cruising with Jane McDonald, has a new line-up of songs to delight audiences across two nights.

9. Omid Djalili

Omid Djalili is coming to Norwich on July 21. - Credit: Norwich Theatre Royal

When: July 21

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre St, NR2 1RL

Price: £10-£26.50

Set to perform his 'Good Times Tour', comedian Omid Djalili is visiting Norfolk this summer to entertain audiences.

Having hosted his own ITV show The Winning Combination, Djalili has also appeared in Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again and Netflix show Letter For The King.

10. Jon Richardson

Jon Richardson. - Credit: Norwich Theatre Royal

When: September 28

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre St, NR2 1RL

Price: Sold out

The comedian will perform his new show 'The Knitwit' in the city at the end of September.

Known for being a team captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown on Channel 4, Richardson has appeared on a number of TV shows such as Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow, Taskmaster as well as his own comedy series Meet the Richardsons.

11. Al Murray

Al Murray is set to perform in Norwich in November. - Credit: Norwich Theatre Royal

When: November 6

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre St, NR2 1RL

Price: £10-£29

Known for his alter ego 'The Pub Landlord', Al Murray is a recognisable name in the UK's comedy scene.

The 53-year-old, who has written six books, is best known for his highly-rated Sky One programme Time Gentlemen Please as well as for hosting Live at the Apollo.

Al Murray 'Gig For Victory' will be held at the Norwich Theatre Royal on November 6.