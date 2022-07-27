Norwich to the world: 11 amazing things from our fine city

Bullards Gin Tasting Experience at their store in Chantry Place. Russell Evans, founder of Bullards - Credit: Sonya Duncan

In January, we compiled a list of 15 things that were great about Norwich.

But we quickly realised there were lots more we could have included.

Here are another 11 things that have come out of the fine city.

1. Eaton Park

Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Off the back of a seventh Green Flag Award, Eaton Park is one of the city's best-loved green spaces.

With 80 acres to explore, the park has a rich history and is home to many wild birds.

There are a number of things visitors to the park can enjoy such as the bandstand, skate park, boat pond, crazy golf and miniature railway.

2. Norwich City Football Club

Norwich City fans celebrating another promotion winning season - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

The Canaries were founding members of the Premier League, finishing third in its first season.

Having yo-yoed between the top tier and the Championship consistently over the past decade, Norwich City is a familiar name to many in the footballing world.

3. Archer's Butchers

Owner Jamie Archer - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2012

This family-run business, which has been trading for almost 100 years, offers high quality, locally produced meat for the people of Norwich.

It is now in its third generation with Jamie Archer at the helm.

4. Pubs

There are lots of great watering holes to choose from in Norwich - Credit: PA

Norwich is spoilt for choice when it comes to top notch pubs.

From flavoursome beers on tap to real ales, there is something to suit everyone.

5. Elm Hill

Elm Hill is full of pretty buildings and eye-catching structures - Credit: Archant

Boasting striking architecture and a range of pretty shops, Elm Hill has become a firm favourite among locals and travellers alike.

Offering plenty of character, the street has featured as a backdrop in a number of films such as Stardust and Netflix's Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.

6. Sam Claflin

Costessey High School alumnus Sam Claflin on a return visit to the Theatre Royal in Norwich for The Wind in the Willows (photo: Denise Bradley) - Credit: copyright: Archant 2014

Peaky Blinders star Sam Claflin spent much of his childhood in Norwich.

The Hollywood actor attended Costessey High School and studied performing arts at Norwich City College.

Claflin has gone on to feature in successful films such as The Hunger Games, Me Before You and Love, Rosie.

7. Start-Rite Shoes

Start-Rite Shoes. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

Based in Norwich, Start-Rite has been operating out of its city home for more than 225 years.

Start-Rite specialises in children's shoes and features prominently in John Lewis and Next stores.

8. Whitlingham Country Park

Whitlingham Country Park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The picturesque Whitlingham County Park on the outskirts of Norwich is considered a great spot for an afternoon stroll.

A large range of flora and fauna can be found at the park, which includes butterflies, fungi and an abundance of waterfowl species.

9. Bullards Gin

Bullards has developed an eco friendly gin pouch which fits through your letterbox. Picture: Ella Wilkinson - Credit: Archant

Drinks manufacturer Bullards Gin has become synonymous with Norwich since it was founded in 1837 and it remains a family-run business to this day.

In 2017, Bullards Gin was named the World's Best London Dry Gin and Distillery Of The Year, in addition to its six Global Gin Guide Awards.

10. The City of Norwich Aviation Museum

Vintage aircraft at the City of Norwich Aviation Museum - Credit: Archant

The City of Norwich Aviation Museum is home to a range of aircrafts, from single engine prop aircraft to large airliners and military bombers.

With interactive displays showcasing operations throughout World War II, the museum houses a large collection of memorabilia, personal accounts and photographs.

11. Black Beauty

Norfolk-born Anna Sewell wrote Black Beauty in Norwich - Credit: copyright ARCHANT 2017

Norfolk-born Anna Sewell wrote one of the best-selling books of all time while bedridden and seriously ill.

Sewell, who lived in Old Catton, published her works in 1877 just five months before she died.

Black Beauty has sold more than 50 million copies and is considered one of the first English novels to be written from the perspective of a non-human, in the book's case a horse.