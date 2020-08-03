Search

Advanced search

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 11:24 03 August 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

PESRA SOLUTIONS LTD., of 30 Julian’s Way, Pulham Market, Diss, Norfolk, IP21 4TJ is applying for a licence to use The Old Nursery, Long Stratton, Norwich, Norfolk, NR15 2XB as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers.

You may also want to watch:

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PESRA SOLUTIONS LTD., of 30 Julian’s Way, Pulham Market, Diss, Norfolk, IP21 4TJ is applying for a licence to use The Old Nursery, Long Stratton, Norwich, Norfolk, NR15 2XB as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Latest coronavirus infection rates show fall in Norwich

Norwich, is one of three areas in Norfolk which has seen a fall in the coronavirus infection rate within the last week. . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

What school will be like for your children in September

All children will be back at school from September with attendance manatory. Picture: PA Images

Plans lodged for large waste station close to busy retail park and housing development

The entrance to the site which could be used for a new Veolia waste transfer station on Longwater Industrial Esate in Costessey. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

‘We fell in love with a dream’ - Couple’s retirement nightmare

Karen and Peter Robinson. Pic: Peter Robinson

Businesses concerned over seven months of roadworks in busy part of Norwich

Roadworks will once again disrupt traffic through Tombland during August. Paul Brown of Hiz Hair Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Latest coronavirus infection rates show fall in Norwich

Norwich, is one of three areas in Norfolk which has seen a fall in the coronavirus infection rate within the last week. . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

What school will be like for your children in September

All children will be back at school from September with attendance manatory. Picture: PA Images

Plans lodged for large waste station close to busy retail park and housing development

The entrance to the site which could be used for a new Veolia waste transfer station on Longwater Industrial Esate in Costessey. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

‘We fell in love with a dream’ - Couple’s retirement nightmare

Karen and Peter Robinson. Pic: Peter Robinson

Businesses concerned over seven months of roadworks in busy part of Norwich

Roadworks will once again disrupt traffic through Tombland during August. Paul Brown of Hiz Hair Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Police investigation continues into death of woman in her 30s

Police remained on scene in Colossus Way off Dereham Road, Costessey, after the body of a woman was found in a home there on Saturday, August 1. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Latest coronavirus infection rates show fall in Norwich

Norwich, is one of three areas in Norfolk which has seen a fall in the coronavirus infection rate within the last week. . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich Airport boss calls for quarantine to be scrapped as first KLM flight takes off

From left, Norwich Airport managing director, Richard Pace; first officer, Stephan Mulder; cabin attendant, Hilde Spreeuwenberg; captain Tjeerd-Jan Links; and cabin attendant, Annelies Vos. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Five year campaign to halve village speed limit to 30mph finally won

County councillor Ian Mackie and Rita Bishop on Broad Lane after a successful campaign to slash the speed limit. Picture: Ian Mackie

Man denies having firearm in Norwich

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Jamie Honeywood