Police receive more than 1,000 calls as 80mph gusts cause disruption across Norfolk

A fallen tree blocking the Avenues in Norwich

Police received more than one thousand calls after strong winds caused large scale disruption across Norfolk.

Storm damage in Chapelfield Gardens.

Norfolk Constabulary confirmed on Twitter it had been called more than one thousand calls and officers had been deployed to over 35 locations across the county.

By 10am, more than 400 of these calls were 999 calls with around 350 via 101.

Dan Holley, forecaster at Weatherquest in Norwich, said 83mph winds had been recorded at Tibenham - the strongest in the region for five years.

Numerous roads have been affected by downed trees, thousands of homes are without power, schools have been closed and trains and flights have been cancelled.

Chapelfield Gardens Norwich

PC Jon Parker tweeted: “Night turn officers staying on, senior officers and the CID kitting up and going out to fallen trees, lots of help from local farmers and landowners, control room juggling 4-5 times the normal CAD volume. It’s fair to say it’s been a real @NorfolkPolice team effort this morning.”

The force had warned people to remain at home “unless there was a critical need to travel”.

Roads which have been affected this morning include: A140 Tasburgh, A47 Trowse, A1065 Castle Acre and Swaffham, A140 Hevingham, B1150 at Coltishall, A1065 Brandon, B112 Methwold, A140 between Roughton and Norwich, North Walsham Road, B110 at Swanton Novers, A140 between Diss and Norwich, near Cherry Lane Garden Centre and A11 eastbound at Thetford, close to A1075 junction.

On the A47, between the County Hall turn off and Dunston Hall junction, a pig shack was blown onto the road.

A tree down causes hold ups on a road after Storm Fionn.

Daniel Bush tweeted: “Police say they are not sure yet if it was caused by the wind, or a big bad wolf.”

A tree has also fallen onto the wall of a house in Moore Avenue in Norwich.

Photographer Zak Nelson, who saw the tree, said:“There didn’t appear to be any major damage to the house. The tree had fallen onto the wall and the branches looked to be blocking the door.

A tree on a house in Moore Avenue, Sprowston

“There were some lights on in the house but nobody was about so I just took a picture and left.”