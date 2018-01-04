Search

Missing Sophie Smith left note for family and spoke about entering the sea

PUBLISHED: 11:59 04 January 2018 | UPDATED: 12:45 04 January 2018

Three images of missing Sophie Smith, who has not been seen since she left her Gorleston home in the early hours of Boxing Day morning. Pictures: With permission of @sarah_janee_xo/Norfolk Police

Archant

Police have confirmed missing Gorleston woman Sophie Smith had left a note to her family outlining her intentions and spoke about going into the sea.

The 21-year-old University of East Anglia student, who went missing on Boxing Day, had been suffering severe anxiety and depression, which she had openly discussed with her mother and close family and friends, who had been supporting her.

Sophie had also been receiving treatment for her mental health.

Her family say they now fear the worse.

Inspector Will Drummond said: “We know from speaking to her family that Sophie had previously spoken about her intention to enter the sea to take her own life. Sadly, we can also confirm that Sophie had left a note and messages for loved ones, outlining her intentions.”

Police have carried out comprehensive enquiries since her disappearance on Boxing Day.

The last and only CCTV image of Sophie was at 3am on Boxing Day running in the direction of the beach from her family home in Avondale Road.

All other enquiries since this time have been negative.

Sophie’s mother, Lynn Shaw, said: “Sophie’s step-father Kevin and I would like to thank the public and police for their continued support and dedication in searching for Sophie.

“In our hearts we hold every hope she will return safe and well. However, as a family, knowing the troubles she was experiencing, we do fear the worst for our little girl.

“Sophie had openly discussed how she was struggling and was receiving treatment. I would urge anyone suffering anxiety or depression not to fight that battle alone and seek help.”

Whatever you are going through, The Samaritans are free to call at any time, from any phone on 116 123. They are there around the clock, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Topic Tags: Missing Sophie Smith

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Missing Sophie Smith left note for family and spoke about entering the sea

