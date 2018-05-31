Search

You Me At Six announce Norwich date for Take Off Your Colours UK tour

PUBLISHED: 13:26 31 July 2018 | UPDATED: 13:26 31 July 2018

You Me At Six

You Me At Six

Archant

Get ready to rock as You Me At Six has added a Norwich date to their 10th anniversary tour.

The five-piece band, fronted by Josh Franceschi, is set to perform at the LCR at the University of East Anglia on Saturday December 8 2018.

The tour will celebrate 10 years of debut album Take Off Your Colours which features hits including Save it For the Bedroom, Always Attract and Jealous Minds Think Alike.

At the concert the band will play the album in its entirity and other new dates added include Leeds 02 Academy, London’s 02 Academy in Brixton and Rock City in Nottingham.

The band will be supported by Marmozets & The Xcerts and alongside the anniversary shows the band will be performing five headline gigs with tracks from forthcoming ambum VI out on October 5.

READ MORE: Love Island winner Dani Dyer stars in upcoming thriller by Norwich filmaker

Tickets go on pre sale at 9am on Wednesday August 1 here and general sale at 9.00am on Friday August 3.

