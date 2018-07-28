Search

Family favourite Tractor Ted set to roll into Norfolk this summer

28 July, 2018 - 08:00
Tractor Ted

Tractor Ted

Archant

Your little ones are in for a treat this summer with Tractor Ted bringing all the fun of the farm to North Norfolk Wizard Maze.

Tractor TedTractor Ted

The superhero will be at the attraction, located in Metton, from Wednesday August 8 to Thursday 9 as part of a UK tour.

The giant inflatable tractor will give the kids the chance to bounce, climb and slide and there will also be a dedicated Tractor Ted area.

There will also be a Digger Den which lets children become farmers by scooping balls with toy diggers, a welly wanging game, activity trail and life-sized jigsaw.

Tractor Ted was born back in 2002, when Alexandra Heard, mum of three young children, found them fascinated by real life tractors.

Realising that there was nothing available that showed farming machines working on the farm, Alexandra met up with her childhood friend, David Horler who had his own working farm.

READ MORE: ‘The queue is constantly 60 to 70 deep’ - record numbers pour in at Beccles Lido

Together they created Tractor Ted and a series of films and books educating and entertaining young children with his exciting stories of real life farm adventures and discovery.

Tractor Ted will be at the Wizard Maze from 10am to 4pm on both days.

