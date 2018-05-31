Top 10 places to eat in and around Norwich – according to TripAdvisor

These restaurants and cafés in the Norwich area have been highly rated by visitors on the TripAdvisor website.

1. Goulash House, 31 St. Stephens Road

This Hungarian restaurant was sitting at the top of TripAdvisor’s rankings with 161 of the 183 reviewers rating it as “excellent”.

One recent reviewer said: “We had been recommended this place from a work friend, why not. The food was amazing, it would be perfect for a cold winter’s night in front of a fire.”

Another commented: “Great service and a warm welcome. You must eat here if you can.”

2. Blue Joanna Bar & Kitchen, 103 Unthank Road

Next in the rankings was this eclectic restaurant offering Asian cuisine, tapas, and tacos. At the time of writing 108 of the 123 reviewers rated the restaurant as “excellent”.

“Absolutely stunning Asian flavours in a relaxed tapas style bar. Good options for vegetarians and great cocktails,” said one recent reviewer.

Another said: “I’ve spent many great evenings in this lovely place. Very relaxed, friendly, welcoming atmosphere. The food is consistently excellent.”

3. New Sole Plaice, 27 Suffolk Square

A fish and chip shop took third place in the rankings with 124 of the 143 reviewers rating it as “excellent”.

One patron said: “The food is always absolutely fantastic and the owners are so welcoming, kind and engaging in conversation. Couldn’t recommend more, have never been to a better fish and chip shop.”

Another reviewer commented: “My boyfriend and I come here for our fish and chips with his family quite often. The fish is as fresh as it could come and utterly delicious.”

4. The Mermaid’s Slipper Restaurant, Stalham

Number four in the rankings was this contemporary European restaurant, about 15 miles outside Norwich, with 360 of the 419 reviewers rating it as “excellent”.

A recent reviewer said: “Stunning service and attention to detail, we will visit again in the near future.”

Another commented: “This was undoubtedly one of the most pleasant and memorable meals I’ve enjoyed in a long time.”

5. Benedicts, 9 St. Benedicts Street

Gracing the top five highest ranked restaurants in Norwich is this contemporary venue, rated as “excellent” by 699 of the 837 reviewers.

One recent visitor said: “We had the taster menu and it was fabulous. And what’s brilliant is it had loads of atmosphere, the service was great and there was no pretence.”

Another said: “Always interesting experimental food which should be enjoyed as a dining experience.”

6. Grosvenor Fish Bar, 28 Lower Goat Lane

Another fish and chip shop made it into the top 10, with Grosvenor being rated “excellent” by 1573 of the 1940 reviewers.

One patron said: “Came here for the new High Sea with my boyfriend the other week. We absolutely loved the idea of it and thought it was excellent value for money at £29 between 2 people.”

Another said: “Just love this place. Serves Fish and chips with a modern twist. Something for everyone.”

7. Brasted’s, Framingham Pigot

This contemporary restaurant about four miles outside Norwich was rated “excellent” by 235 of the 274 reviewers, earning it a top 10 spot.

A recent visitor said: “We couldn’t have imagined a more perfect setting for a really perfect evening with such perfect food and wonderful service.”

Another reviewer commented: “I’ve eaten at Brasted’s many times over the years and consider it to be one of the best restaurants we’ve dined in.”

8. Bure River Cottage Restaurant, Horning

This Seafood restaurant is about 10 miles outside of Norwich in the village of Horning. Patrons feel it’s worth the trip with 302 of the 369 reviewers rating it as “excellent”.

A recent visitor said: “My wife and I went for the first time yesterday could not fault it in any way.”

Another reviewer said: “The standard of food is excellent with good presentation and service.”

9. Namaste India, 2A Opie Street

This restaurant, serving authentic vegetarian Indian cuisine with vegan options available, ranked just inside the top ten with 705 of the 956 reviewers rating it as “excellent”.

A recent diner said: “A great selection of dishes to choose from - a very rare experience for vegetarians. Everything we ordered was absolutely delicious and flavourful.”

Another commented: “I’ve been twice now and both times the food was really amazing. The chilli mushrooms are delicious and rich in flavours and the korma is incomparable to any korma I’ve ever tasted.”

10. Ruth’s Kitchen, 39 Magdalen Street

Rounding off the top 10 was this Middle Eastern café serving Jerusalem street food. At the time of writing 156 of the 195 reviewers rated it as “excellent.”

One visitor said: “Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a little more with friends or family this place is cosy, welcoming and smells great.”

Another said: “I had the falafel and hummus meal and my friend had the sharawma meeze, both were delicious.”

These ratings are accurate at the time of writing.

Did your favourite place to eat make it into the top 10? Let us know in the comments.