Here’s how you can get presale tickets to The Vamps in Norwich

The Vamps at Festival Too in King's Lynn in 2016 Archant

Bag your tickets to see the boyband before anyone else

Get ready to party all night as The Vamps are set to perform in Norwich.

The band are bringing their Four Corners UK Tour to The LCR on Tuesday May 22 2019 with tickets going on sale this week.

The four-piece band, consisting of Brad Simpson, James McVey, Connor Ball and Tristan Evans, are set to perform at 16 venues across the country fresh from a stint in the US.

The British pop rock band, who first gained popularity in 2012 through YouTube, are known for hits including Can We Dance, Somebody to You and All Night.

The band achieved worldwide success with over 2 billion streams and over 600 million video views on YouTube.

The Vamps will be joined by New Hope Club and HRVY as the support on selected dates.

Tickets for The Vamps go on-sale to the general public on 28 July 2018 at 10am but if you can’t wait that long you can get them 24 hours early.

This is a hidden presale and will only be available here at 10am on Friday July 27.