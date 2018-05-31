The Regrettes review: Their performance was very slick, well practiced and professional

The Regrettes played an intimate gig at OPEN in Norwich last night, supported by local artists Gladboy and Aphra.

The Regrettes headlining OPEN in Norwich. Photo: Hollie Crofts-Morris The Regrettes headlining OPEN in Norwich. Photo: Hollie Crofts-Morris

Dubbed as their warm up for Reading and Leeds festival, L.A. band The Regrettes brought high energy and a strong message of female empowerment to Norwich - including a ‘girls only mosh pit’ during one of their songs.

The young frontwoman Lydia Night, spoke passionately to the crowd in-between songs with messages of self worth and equality. Despite the intense heat, the crowd didn’t stop moving throughout the entire performance.

Their performance was very slick, well practiced and professional. They managed to maintain the raw punk feel of their music, with fast paced paced guitar riffs and edgy vocals, whilst maintaining accuracy.

Their sound has an almost nostalgic feel to it - think late 90’s punk/grunge band Hole mixed with Paramore - but with a modern twist. And with the performance only lasting 40 minutes, they certainly left the crowd wanting more.

The local support acts are worthy of a mention too, especially UEA students Gladboy, who at one point had the whole crowd sitting on the floor whilst singer George Orton wandered amongst them. Their performance, although unusual, was captivating and set the crowd up ready for the following acts.

Overall, the evening was a great show of young talent. It is easy to see how The Regrettes are experiencing such success so quickly, with their high level of professionalism and authentic sound. Perhaps next time they play Norwich we could see a bit more of them though!