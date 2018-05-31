Search

Innovative dance show inspired by The Beatles is heading to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 18:58 23 July 2018

Pepperland is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal. Photo: Gareth Jones

Pepperland is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal. Photo: Gareth Jones

Gareth Jones Photography

An innovative new dance show inspired by one of The Beatles’ albums is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal next year.

Pepperland is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal. Photo: Gareth JonesPepperland is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal. Photo: Gareth Jones

The Mark Morris Dance Group will perform Pepperland at the city theatre on April 23 and 24.

The show is described as an imaginative tribute to The Beatles’ Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club album. It features an original score by Ethan Iverson inspired by some of the biggest hits on the album including With A Little Help From My Friends, A Day In The Life, When I’m Sixty Four, and Penny Lane.

Stephen Crocker, Norwich Theatre Royal’s chief executive, said: “This exciting and innovative piece of dance is one of our on-stage highlights of 2019. As well as paying homage to a key piece of Merseyside culture which was known and loved worldwide, it also highlights the innovation of a globally-renowned choreographer and his company.”

Visit www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

