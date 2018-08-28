Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Norfolk Tourism Awards

Stefflon Don to headline Norwich show

PUBLISHED: 15:06 11 September 2018 | UPDATED: 15:06 11 September 2018

Stefflon Don on stage during Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone at Wembley Stadium, London. Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

Stefflon Don on stage during Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone at Wembley Stadium, London. Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Critically acclaimed rapper and singer Stefflon Don is coming to Norwich on her biggest ever UK headline tour.

The 26-year-old, real name Stephanie Allen, is set to bring her Secure tour to The Waterfront on Wednesday November 28.

Since becoming the first ever British rapper to feature on the cover of iconic US hip-hop magazine XXL, Steff has collaborated with the likes of DJ Khaled, Calvin Harris and made an appearance on Drake’s latest album Scorpion.

Her style blends dancehall and hip-hop and her sophomore mixtape Secure was critically acclaimed.

She won best female at the 2017 MOBO Awards and this year was named best newcomer at the NME Awards.

Her top 10 single Hurtin’ Me has sold more than one and a half million copies and her music has been streamed more than 320 million times online.

Tickets go on sale for the Norwich gig on Friday September 14 and prices start at £16.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Amanda Holden arrives at Jake Humphrey’s 40th party in Norwich by helicopter

Jack and Chris Reeve of Talk Norwich City with Amanda Holden at Jake Humphrey's 40th birthday Credit: Instagram/@chrisreevo

Murdered woman repeatedly hit in head with hammer after asking neighbour to turn music down

Flat (bottom) in Godric Place where Daniel Williams lived. PIC: Peter Walsh

Video: Bucket List loaded fries stall opens in Norwich

Cheddar fondue, crispy onions and BBQ sauce (left) and chicken satay, pickled cucumber and peanuts (right) at Bucket List in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

All aboard! Polar Express train ride to return to Norfolk this Christmas

The Mid Norfolk Railway Polar Express. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich vlogger to enter Big Brother house

Presenter Emma Willis during the live final of Celebrity Big Brother at Elstree Studios. Picture Ian West/PA Wire.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists