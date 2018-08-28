Stefflon Don to headline Norwich show

Stefflon Don on stage during Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone at Wembley Stadium, London. Photo: PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Critically acclaimed rapper and singer Stefflon Don is coming to Norwich on her biggest ever UK headline tour.

The 26-year-old, real name Stephanie Allen, is set to bring her Secure tour to The Waterfront on Wednesday November 28.

Since becoming the first ever British rapper to feature on the cover of iconic US hip-hop magazine XXL, Steff has collaborated with the likes of DJ Khaled, Calvin Harris and made an appearance on Drake’s latest album Scorpion.

Her style blends dancehall and hip-hop and her sophomore mixtape Secure was critically acclaimed.

She won best female at the 2017 MOBO Awards and this year was named best newcomer at the NME Awards.

Her top 10 single Hurtin’ Me has sold more than one and a half million copies and her music has been streamed more than 320 million times online.

Tickets go on sale for the Norwich gig on Friday September 14 and prices start at £16.