Young musicians gather at city venue for special Norfolk Day concert

The Triorca youth orchestra which is performing at OPEN Norwich as part of Norfolk Day. Picture: SENT IN BY OPEN NORWICH

Young musicians from three countries will come together for a special Norfolk Day performance.

Norfolk Day Logo Norfolk Day Logo

The Triorca youth orchestra is made up of 65 teenagers and adults aged 15-25 from Norfolk, Koblenz in Germany, and Novi Sad in Serbia.

It is putting on a Norfolk Day concert at the OPEN in Norwich on Friday, July 27, at 7.30pm.

The orchestra will play classic works including Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf and Tchaikovsky’s 5th Symphony.

Triorca represents was set up in 2011 to raise £30,000 a year for the Triorca Trust, which is a UK charity that supports young musicians.

Volunteer trustee, Robert Rickard, said: “You only have to hear this lot for 10 seconds to know the standard young people from three linked European city regions can achieve.”

Tickets cost £20 or £18. Under 18s can watch for free.

Visit www.opennorwich.org.uk/whats-on/gigs-events/triorca to book.