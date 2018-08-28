Search

Review: There was nothing holding Shawn Mendes back at Sundown Festival

PUBLISHED: 10:02 02 September 2018 | UPDATED: 10:09 02 September 2018

Scenes from the fiirst day of the Sundown Festival. Picture: Ian Burt

Scenes from the fiirst day of the Sundown Festival. Picture: Ian Burt

Shawn Mendes delivered a high-energy set playing a mix of original songs and covers to the delight of screaming fans.

Scenes from the fiirst day of the Sundown Festival. Picture: Ian Burt

The Canadian singer headlined Saturday night of Sundown Festival and from the minute he stepped on stage the audience went wild – the 20-year-old was clearly a great booking for the young crowd.

Scenes from the fiirst day of the Sundown Festival. Picture: Ian Burt

Scenes from the fiirst day of the Sundown Festival. Picture: Ian Burt

Mendes is every bit the polished popstar but despite his fame he comes across grounded and the staging is just him, a guitar and piano.

Scenes from the fiirst day of the Sundown Festival. Picture: Ian Burt

He performed all his big hits including Stitches, Mercy and There’s Nothing Holding Me Back and dressed in a lumberjack shirt it felt like a really good campfire sing-along as the audience belted out his catchy pop lyrics.

Scenes from the fiirst day of the Sundown Festival. Picture: Ian Burt

Mendes has got a seriously impressive set of pipes and his sweet vocals were punctuated with chats with the audience telling them to talk about their feelings and not to bottle them up.

He is a talented lyricist and his song Youth about heartbreak clearly came from personal experience.

Other highlights of the set were covers of Frank Ocean’s 2012 hit Thinkin’ Bout You which he sang whilst playing the piano and Kings of Leon’s Use Somebody.

The night ended with a performance of In My Blood which is the lead single on his self-titled third studio album and there was barely a dry eye in the crowd.

Mendes is an accomplished performer and brought day one of Sundown to a close in style.

