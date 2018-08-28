Search

Love Island’s Sam and Georgia spotted at Norwich bar

PUBLISHED: 11:22 04 September 2018 | UPDATED: 11:40 04 September 2018

Georgia Steele and Sam Bird Credit: Rooftop Gardens

Archant

Love Island’s Georgia proved her loyalty to boyfriend Sam and joined him on a trip back to his home city.

Georgia Steele and Sam Bird Credit: Rooftop GardensGeorgia Steele and Sam Bird Credit: Rooftop Gardens

The pair, who met on the hit ITV2 reality show, posed for pictures at the Rooftop Gardens on Monday evening.

Before taking part in Love Island, Sam Bird lived in Norwich and has since moved to Essex and bought a flat with fellow contestant Georgia ‘Gee’ Steel.

Sam took time out from his busy schedule to teach a Fight Night Class at Core Fitness gym which he owns and is located in the same building.

The class took place from 7.30pm to 8.15pm and ahead of the class they tucked into dinner in the Rooftop Gardens.

A spokesman for Rooftop Gardens said: “They arrived around six and left around eight.

“Sam and Georgia they were more than happy for pictures and fans on social media have been disappointed they missed them.”

Sam is the owner and head trainer at the boutique disco-gym, which also boasts a juice bar, and has trained celebrities including Made in Chelsea’s Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo and singer George Shelley.

The reality star was also spotted at the Rooftop Gardens back in July enjoying drinks with friends.

Sam Bird left the villa on day 47 after putting all his eggs in one basket and deciding to leave the villa with Georgia.

The couple had previously been forced to split up after a public vote.

