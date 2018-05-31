Families enjoy art day at Norwich’s Sainsbury Centre

Family Art Day at Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts. Photo: Katherine Mager Katherine Mager

Families had a great time being creative together during a special day at Norwich’s Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Family Art Day at Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts. Photo: Katherine Mager Family Art Day at Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts. Photo: Katherine Mager

About 200 people had fun taking part in Saturday’s Family Art Day which was part of the Sainsbury Centre’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

The array of activities included everything from doing giant drawings on the gallery’s windows to creating new sculptures with the game Corners created by artist Francesca Cant.

There was also face painting, a forest school and the chance to make your own mini Superstructure inspired by the Sainsbury Centre’s current exhibition.

The artists leading the creative activities included Annie Brundrit, Dot Howard, Ian Brownlie, Anna Brass, Ali Hewson, Rach Anstey Sanders, Sorrel Muggridge and Theo LeCrinier.

Family Art Day at Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts. Photo: Katherine Mager Family Art Day at Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts. Photo: Katherine Mager

For more about the Sainsbury Centre, on the University of East Anglia campus, visit www.scva.ac.uk

.

Family Art Day at Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts. Photo: Katherine Mager Family Art Day at Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts. Photo: Katherine Mager

Family Art Day at Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts. Photo: Katherine Mager Family Art Day at Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts. Photo: Katherine Mager

Family Art Day at Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts. Photo: Katherine Mager Family Art Day at Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts. Photo: Katherine Mager

Family Art Day at Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts. Photo: Katherine Mager Family Art Day at Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts. Photo: Katherine Mager

Family Art Day at Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts. Photo: Katherine Mager Family Art Day at Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts. Photo: Katherine Mager

Family Art Day at Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts. Photo: Katherine Mager Family Art Day at Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts. Photo: Katherine Mager

Family Art Day at Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts. Photo: Katherine Mager Family Art Day at Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts. Photo: Katherine Mager