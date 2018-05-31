Review: Reginald D. Hunter was as controversial as ever at Laugh in the Park 2018

The controversial comic explored, race, sexuality and Brexit with his trademark dark humour and ended the four-day comedy festival in style.

Hunter hails from Georgia in America and has lived in the UK for the last 21 years and at 49 is in a unique position to be able to compare the two cultures with ease and wit.

His observational comedy warmed the audience up and his apology at the start of the set on behalf of America for Trump received a rapturous reaction.

After that he discussed Brexit and how his 99-year-old father asked if he wanted to come home after the vote as people might start shooting others - he had to remind him that it’s not like that here.

Gun crime and race issues in America are the main themes of his set and he uses the n-word throughout.

Hunter doesn’t shy away from controversy and tells tales of his experiences of racism frankly but with humour to highlight their idiocy.

He tells of the time he was filming BBC documentary Reginald D. Hunter’s Songs of the South he went to a July 4 Civil War reenactment dressed as a confederate general and when he had a broken leg and filled his days finding and responding to racists on Twitter.

He talks fondly of his father throughout his set and recalls a conversation when his dad was in hospital and explained why older men go for younger women involving sacrificing good conversation for friction.

The set was short but punchy and it’s clear why the charismatic comic is a panel show favourite.