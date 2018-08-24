Video

Take a look inside Redwell Brewery’s new taproom bar in Norwich

Redwell Brewery has opened a permanent taproom bar complete with 10 beers on tap. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

Raise your glasses as Redwell Brewery has opened a permanent taproom bar complete with 10 beers on tap.

The new bar will give customers the chance to ‘drink beer direct from source’ every Friday to Sunday and there will also be pop-up food nights.

The design also includes a converted railway arch called The Beer Vault which will be used for brewery tours, tastings and private events.

The brewery, located under the Trowse bridge, first opened in 2013 and came under new ownership in 2017.

One of the new shareholders and retired architect, Jon Neville-Jones spent a lot of time with production staff so that he could design and create a way that a permanent taproom would work well in a production brewery.

Amy Hancock, Marketing and Events Manager at Redwell Brewery, said: “There is something special about drinking beer direct from source, sitting amongst stainless steel tanks full of beer.

“We keg off beer from our fermentation vessels and transfer it straight into our new temperature controlled cold room, ready to serve.

“Not only is the taproom used for the community but also acts as a tasting room and a way to showcase our beers for trade sales.

“We love inviting the community into the brewery every weekend and it’s been important to achieve the balance of having a taproom and event space in a busy production brewery.”

The new taproom is open Friday 5pm to 10pm, Saturday 12pm to 10pm and on Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday from 12pm to 8pm.

Every Friday and Saturday Norwich Market’s Brick Pizza will be serving food and over the Bank Holiday there will also be pop-ups from Nomadi Wood Fired Kitchen and The Station Smokehouse in Wroxham.

