Review: The Raymond and Mr Timpkins rattled through a kaleidoscope of lewd gags at Laugh in the Park

The second night of Laugh in the Park in Chapefield Gardens

The second night of Laugh in the Park in Chapefield Gardens got off to a stonking start with the memorably named Jarred Christmas.

An extremely effective host for the evening, Christmas had an already enthusiastic audience rolling in their seats with his highly interactive brand of comedy.

Introducing the first act of the night, Christmas embarked on a lengthy but hilarious process of counting in applause in different languages, setting up fellow Australasian Felicity Ward for her set.

Ward might have got less laughs than Christmas with her observational jokes about marriage, but rounded off the set in style with a rendition of Dolly Parton’s Nine to Five in the style of a chicken.

Following Ward was Stuart Goldsmith, who was almost immediately upstaged by the arrival of the first rain in two months.

Goldsmith’s gag about how to deal with babysitters had me crying with laughter, but was perhaps aimed a little too much at Londoners.

This was counteracted by the final act of the evening, whose set was gloriously low-brow.

The Raymond and Mr Timpkins took the audience through a kaleidoscope of lewd, rude, and plain silly gags almost without speaking a word, finishing off a night clearly enjoyed by all with gusto.

They got one of the two biggest laughs of the night, which were both at the expense of Donald Trump, confirming my view that distaste for the U.S President is the most unifying factor in Britain right now.