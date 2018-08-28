Search

RAF in Concert tour heads to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 08:00 13 September 2018 | UPDATED: 08:18 13 September 2018

Royal Air Force in Concert at The Royal Festival Hall, London. Photo: Corporal Ben Tritta

MoD Crown Copyright 2017. All Images included on this CD are MOD property and as a consequence are subject to Crown Copyright. N

The last official event celebrating the Royal Air Force’s centenary arrives in Norwich this month.

The RAF in Concert tour will be performing everything from military marches to big band pieces at Theatre Royal on Sunday, September 29.

It marks the end of a series of events that have been staged around the UK to celebrate and commemorate the RAF.

Accomplished musicians from the RAF Squadronaires, Central Band of the Royal Air Force and Salon Orchestra will all be performing.

The concert will be conducted by the RAF’s principal director of music, Wg Cdr Piers Morrell, and the compere will be the voice of Strictly Come Dancing’s Alan Dedicoat.

The audience will be treated to classic military tunes including the The Dambusters March and Spitfire Fugue.

For ticket details visit www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk or call 01603 630000. The concert begins at 7.30pm.

