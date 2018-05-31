Search

New TV show scouts for Norwich’s naughtiest dogs

PUBLISHED: 16:25 31 July 2018 | UPDATED: 15:31 03 August 2018

A naughty dog sitting in the middle of a mess in the kitchen. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Chalabala

A production company has put out a call for crass and careless canines.

Avalon TV, the production company behind BBC’s Scrappers, Heir Hunters, and Taskmaster is making a new TV show about the misbehaviour of man’s best friend.

The casting team at Avalon said: “We would love to hear from dog-loving families, couples and individuals from Norwich, and all over the UK, who are at their wit’s end with their dog’s behaviour and are in need of some help.

“We are looking for a range of stories for the series, from aggressive dogs that can’t be controlled, to dogs who might have inappropriate and embarrassing sexual tendencies and everything in between.”

The casting team also say that the dog trainer involved in the series is a UK leading expert and has cured thousands of dogs of their behavioural issues in his career.

The show is expected to air on a major UK channel sometime next year.

Those interested in taking part should contact dogs@avalonuk.com or call 020 7598 7365.

