Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

GoGoHares Shop

Pre-loved fashion sale at historic landmark

PUBLISHED: 12:59 15 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:59 15 August 2018

Shoppers enjoying a previous Fasion Re:Boot pre-loved sale at Norwich. Picture: EMILY GRAY PHOTOGRAPHY

Shoppers enjoying a previous Fasion Re:Boot pre-loved sale at Norwich. Picture: EMILY GRAY PHOTOGRAPHY

© Emily Gray Photography 2018

Fashion fans will be able to enjoy different styles and meet new people at a pre-loved sale.

The Fashion Re:Boot is being held at The Narthex, in the Cathedral of St John the Baptist, on Friday, September 28, from 7-10pm.

It is being organised by We Got This - an events group to inspire mums and dads.

The Fashion Re:Boot, which was first held at the cathedral earlier this year, wants to include menswear and children’s clothes stalls.

Buyers can browse the stalls between 7-8.30pm and 8.30-10pm.

Tickets for 7-8.30pm admission cost £5 and tickets for the second part of the evening cost £3.50.

It will cost £30 to have a stall.

Guests can park in the Cathedral customer car park, if this becomes full there is a pay and display at the Plantation Garden on Earlham Road next door.

To book tickets visit www.tickettailor.com/events/wegotthis/187118

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists