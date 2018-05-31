Pre-loved fashion sale at historic landmark
PUBLISHED: 12:59 15 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:59 15 August 2018
© Emily Gray Photography 2018
Fashion fans will be able to enjoy different styles and meet new people at a pre-loved sale.
The Fashion Re:Boot is being held at The Narthex, in the Cathedral of St John the Baptist, on Friday, September 28, from 7-10pm.
It is being organised by We Got This - an events group to inspire mums and dads.
The Fashion Re:Boot, which was first held at the cathedral earlier this year, wants to include menswear and children’s clothes stalls.
Buyers can browse the stalls between 7-8.30pm and 8.30-10pm.
Tickets for 7-8.30pm admission cost £5 and tickets for the second part of the evening cost £3.50.
It will cost £30 to have a stall.
Guests can park in the Cathedral customer car park, if this becomes full there is a pay and display at the Plantation Garden on Earlham Road next door.
To book tickets visit www.tickettailor.com/events/wegotthis/187118