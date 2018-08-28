Search

All aboard! Polar Express train ride to return to Norfolk this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 09:42 11 September 2018 | UPDATED: 09:42 11 September 2018

The Mid Norfolk Railway Polar Express. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Mid Norfolk Railway Polar Express. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2017

A festive experience like no other is returning to Norfolk this Christmas.

Staff at the Mid Norfolk Railway will once again be bringing the magic of The Polar Express to the county with an interactive train ride based on the story of the 2004 Oscar-nominated animation.

The film follows a doubting young boy who takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole. He embarks on a journey of courage, friendship and self-discovery and reaffirms his faith in the existence of Father Christmas.

For the millions of youngsters who have watched the film it would be a dream come true to take that train ride and receive the little bell from Santa, that can only be heard by those who truly believe.

But for some that dream will become reality once again on the Mid Norfolk Railway, which runs from Dereham to Wymondham.

The Mid Norfolk Railway Polar Express. Picture: ANTONY KELLYThe Mid Norfolk Railway Polar Express. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The journey will re-create the sights and sounds of the children’s tale, featuring dancing chefs and waiters serving cookies and hot chocolate, a live retelling of The Polar Express story, an opportunity to meet Santa and carol singing.

Passengers are encouraged to wear pyjamas, like in the film, and each child will be presented with their very own ‘First Gift of Christmas’.

The Polar Express train will run from Friday November 23 until Sunday December 30. Some journeys are sold out but tickets are still a available via The Mid Norfolk Polar Express Ride website.

Last year nearly 12,000 people experienced the magic of the train ride and tickets sold out within weeks of going on sale.

