Everything you need to know about Plantation Garden outdoor cinema

Plantation Gardens on Earlham Road, Norwich. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY Archant

Snuggle up under the stars this weekend as classic films return to the silver screen in Norwich’s secret garden.

The Picturehouse Pop-Up Cinema runs from Thursday August 16 to Sunday August 19 with gates opening at 7.30pm and screenings starting at 8.15pm or as soon as it becomes dark.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of a weekend of blockbuster cinema.

How do I find the Plantation Gardens?

The Plantation Garden is located at 4 Earlham Road, Norwich, Norfolk NR2 3DB and difficult to find. The entrance is just past St. John’s Cathedral as you are leaving the city - look for the brown sign.

Entry is on presentation of a booking reference code, e-ticket or printed ticket and the main garden is fully accessible.

No smoking and only guide dogs are allowed in the garden.

What films are being shown?

Thursday August 16 - Beauty and the Beast (PG, 129 minutes)

An arrogant prince is cursed to live as a terrifying beast until he finds true love. Strangely, his chance comes when he captures an unwary clockmaker, whose place is then taken by his bold and beautiful daughter Belle. Helped by the Beast’s similarly enchanted servants – including a clock, a teapot and a candelabra – Belle begins to see the sensitive soul behind the fearsome facade. But as time runs out, it soon becomes obvious that Belle’s cocky suitor Gaston is the real beast of the piece.

Friday, August 17 - Terminator 2: Judgement Day (15, 137 minutes)

It has been 10 years since the events of Terminator. Sarah Connor’s ordeal is only just beginning as she struggles to protect her son John, the future leader of the human resistance against the machines, from a new Terminator, sent back in time to eliminate John Connor while he’s still a child. Sarah and John don’t have to face this terrifying threat alone however. The human resistance have managed to send them an ally, a warrior from the future ordered to protect John Connor at any cost. The battle for tomorrow has begun.

Saturday, August 18 - The Beatles: Yellow Submarine (U, 85 minutes)

An icon of psychedelic pop culture, Yellow Submarine is a colourful musical spectacle and an exhilaratingly joyful cinematic experience for all ages – filled with visual invention, optical illusions, word play, and glorious music.

Sunday August 19: Stand By Me (15, 89 minutes)

After the death of a friend, a writer recounts a boyhood journey to find the body of a missing boy.

Where can I sit and what food will be available?

The screenings take place in the open but you can bring along cushions, blankets or small picnic chairs – however these must be placed towards the rear of the grass area. Cardboard bumbox seating will also be for sale.

For the first time, The Dining Rooms kitchen team will be on hand to serve up BBQ food. You can also bring a picnic to the event.

Alcohol brought in from outside is not allowed but a cash only bar will be open for beer and wine sales.

Where can I park?

There is no parking at the garden but there is paid for parking adjacent to the garden on Earlham Road.

On Sundays and after 6.30pm it is possible to park on Earlham Road or neighbouring residential roads or use the Norwich City car parks.

Buses No 26 (Blue Line First Bus) and konectbus 3 stop outside St. John’s Cathedral, next door to the garden.

It is also a 10 minute walk from the city centre.

Where can I purchase tickets and how much do they cost?

Tickets can be purchased here and cost £7.70 for children and £12.20 for adults.