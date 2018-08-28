Video

Everything you need to know ahead of Out There Festival in Great Yarmouth

This is what to expect as Out There International Festival of Circus and Street Arts returns to Norfolk.

Over 50,000 people are expected to visit Great Yarmouth this weekend for the festival which celebrates all things weird and wonderful.

This year will be an extra special festival as it will celebrate the 250th anniversary of circus and alongside Norwich has been officially designated as one of the six UK cities of circus.

The free event takes place across Yarmouth town centre and seafront from Friday September 14 to 16.

What can I expect at the event?

Organisers have arranged over 100 performers from 10 countries, including France, Spain, New Zealand, and right here in the UK.

The big headline event comes from French street arts titans Générik Vapeur who will be returning to Great Yarmouth to collaborate with Gorilla Circus.

Together they will create a special Circus250 version of their legendary loud and anarchic street show Bivouac, featuring 250 local people.

Générik Vapeur first performed in Great Yarmouth in 2010 with their show ‘Bivouac’ at Out There festival.

They delighted festival-goers with an eclectic handful of blue men and women running round the streets, accompanied by oil drums, fire, smoke, and general loud mayhem, all leading to a fantastic finale.

Who else will be there?

Ockham’s Razor, from London, will be bringing their show ‘Belly of a Whale’, which combines circus and sculpture.

New Zealand’s Fraser Hooper will showcase his comic boxing act, hoping passersby will be willing to take him on in a pretend fight.

The festival is also supporting local talent with Great Yarmouth act Dizzy O’Dare and his ‘Phileas Fogg Day 79’ show which is a hilarious combination of modern technology and Jules Verne’s classic novel.

The festival programme includes 13 world and UK premieres including local lad and circus performer Tom Gaskin who is creating his first solo show for Yarmouth before taking the show on tour.

What do the organisers say?

This year’s festival is organised by SeaChange Arts have booked over 100 performers from 10 countries.

Joe Mackintosh, chief executive of SeaChange Arts, said: “The name Out There refers to our geographic location, out on the edge of the east coast, ‘but it is also about the approach we take to programming.

“We always aim to leave audiences with their mouths agape. The memory of something weird and wonderful lingering long after.’

To see the full Out There Festival programme visit the Out There Festival website.

