Norwich vlogger to enter Big Brother house

A Norwich vlogger has been revealed as one of the housemates for the new series of Big Brother.

The 18-year-old, who producers have not yet named, was teased in a new clip in which you can only see his mouth and parts of his body.

In the clip he said: “Part of me thinks I can win and part of me thinks, come on be realistic for once in your life. It ain’t gonna happen.”

The teaser video also introduced a 23-year-old semi-pro footballer from Suffolk as a housemate.

“I like the sort of banter that’s like the edge of being off limits,” he said. “I was just a class clown. Just any opportunity to have a laugh.”

The video ends with Friday’s launch date and the tag line “you decide”.

Ahead of Friday’s launch, fans have the power to give one of the 14 new housemates a “game advantage” by voting for them online.

It comes after Ryan Thomas was crowned the winner of Celebrity Big Brother. He fought back tears as he was told how the public supported him through the Roxanne Pallett punch scandal.

The actor beat US actress Kirstie Alley to win the Channel 5 show in Monday night’s live final.

He had been the bookies’ favourite following the Roxanne drama. When she was in the house the actress accused Ryan of deliberately hurting her with a punch, which viewers defended as play-fighting. After walking out, she apologised and said she had made “a massive, horrible mistake”.

Ryan was played the clip of the incident during his post-eviction interview, and told host Emma Willis how scared he had been when it was unfolding.

“It was totally unexpected,” he said. “It was a sign of affection that I’ve used on Gabby (Allen), the boys and unexpected because there was nothing in it.

“As it unravelled, as it became bigger and bigger, the thing that scared me the most was when Ben (Jardine) told me she couldn’t stay in the room with me because she was scared. That rang alarm bells and then the game became real life for me.

“I did break. I was a scared little boy.

“I felt like I was maybe going to be getting a call from police very soon.”

He struggled to contain his tears when Emma told him of the outpouring of support for him.

Ryan said he could forgive Roxanne, saying: “If she wants forgiveness and it makes her feel better then I would rather give her that, because I think she’s been punished enough by the public and people around her.”

