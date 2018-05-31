Search

Open day offers the chance to go behind the scenes at Norwich Theatre Royal

PUBLISHED: 11:18 25 July 2018 | UPDATED: 11:47 25 July 2018

Norwich Theatre Royal. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich Theatre Royal. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

Theatre fans can enjoy a look behind the scenes at one of Norwich’s key arts venues next month.

Norwich Theatre Royal costume department. Designer Kirsteen Wythe. Picture: ANTONY KELLYNorwich Theatre Royal costume department. Designer Kirsteen Wythe. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich Theatre Royal is holding his annual open day on Saturday, August 11 and giving people the chance to find out more about what it takes to create theatrical magic on stage.

There will be guided tours backstage and the chance to find out about lights, sound effects, costumes and more, as well as a costume sale where people will be able to snap up outfits from past pantomimes and other shows.

There will also be interactive activities including a dressing up area for children and adults, and younger visitors can enjoy activities ranging from activity trails to face-painting and competitions.

As well as the main Theatre Royal building being open for the day, visitors will also be able to look around Stage Two.

Judy Foster, from Norwich Theatre Royal, said: “Our annual Open Day always proves very popular with those looking for fun holiday activities for all the family, as well as with avid theatregoers interested to see what goes on behind the scenes in a busy theatre.

“They can also discover some of the other things that go on here, such as our work in offering our local community and schools the chance to experience and participate in creative activities for families, children, young people and adults.”

The Norwich Theatre Royal open day is on Saturday, August 11, from 10am to 4pm. Entry is free.

