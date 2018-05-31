Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

GoGoHares Shop

You’re a quizard Harry! Norwich pub to host Potter-themed quiz night

PUBLISHED: 14:11 17 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:11 17 August 2018

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Picture: OUTNOW/Warner Bros. Pictures

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Picture: OUTNOW/Warner Bros. Pictures

OUTNOW/Warner Bros. Pictures

Wizard whizzes have the chance to team up and win a cash prize.

The Coach and Horses on Bethel Street in Norwich has had Harry Potter chosen for the category of its upcoming monthly quiz.

The quiz will take place on Sunday September 2 with a 6.30pm start.

Not every question will be about Harry Potter, so non Potter-heads have a chance to impress too, but there will be a whole round dedicated to the boy wizard along with themed questions running through the quiz.

Teams of up to six people will be able to take on (Tom) riddles and prove they were paying attention in History of Magic class.

Co-owner Anthony Munro said: “There are a lot of Harry Potter obsessives out there so it could be big.

“The questions are about the films exclusively though so you don’t have to have read all the books to be in with a shot.”

The category was chosen by the losers of last month’s Simpsons-themed quiz and the loser of this month’s event will choose the next quiz category.

The victorious team will get a free round of drinks and half the prize pot with the chance to double or nothing.

Because the last winning team chose to double or nothing and then got the question wrong, there’s already £44 in the pot before buy-ins.

Entry costs £1 per person.

Will you be going along to the quiz? Let us know in the comments.

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists