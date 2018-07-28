Can you spot yourself among the thousands of people at Norwich Pride?

Thousands of people enjoying the 10th Norwich Pride Parade. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

Our fine city was transformed into a giant rainbow as thousands of people took part in the 10th Norwich Pride parade.

Norwich Pride - a celebration of the LGBT+ community for everyone - marked its first decade in style with its biggest parade yet which was the centrepiece of a day of friendship and festivity.

Starting from outside City Hall, the procession weaved its way through Norwich before arriving at Chapelfield Gardens for a Pride party in the sunshine.

The parade was a sea of smiling faces as people of all ages proudly processed through the streets waving flags and dressed in all the colours of the rainbow, and all the way along the route the parade was welcomed with huge crowds that gathered to show their support.

City Hall and Norwich Castle were among the places flying the Pride flag high meanwhile a huge poster at Norwich Theatre Royal wished everyone a Happy Pride.

Norwich Pride secretary Michelle Savage, also known as Shelly Telly, described the event as “absolutely phenomenal” and said it was the biggest Norwich Pride parade yet with about 10,000 people taking part.

“There were more rainbows than ever, more shops dressed up than ever, more people supporting us than ever, a really, really strong sense that Norwich is celebrating Pride,” she said, adding that one of the highlights was seeing the huge 50m Pride flag which was new for this year’s event.

“That was the just most glorious sight, walking down Theatre Street and you could see this flag all the way out. It was brilliant,” she said.

With 2018 being a landmark year, she said it was wonderful to see how much Norwich Pride had grown.

“For everybody it was just such a positive, empowering day,” she said.

“Ten years ago when we did a survey lots of people weren’t really sure about having a Pride because they felt Norwich was quite a nice place to be gay as long as you didn’t talk about it too much...But what we found was that actually Norwich came out, Norwich came out as a really tolerant city which wants Pride and welcomes Pride, and that’s why everybody feels safe and proud not just today but throughout the year now.”

Among the many people at the parade were Charlotte Stokes, 35, from Debenham, and Theresa Lawson, 49, from Diss.

Charlotte said: “It was the first Pride I have ever been to and the parade was awesome. It was great to see everybody so happy and friendly and how the parade brings communities together.

Charlotte Stokes, from Debenham, and Theresa Lawson, from Diss, were among the people enjoying Norwich Pride 2018. Photo: Emma Knights Charlotte Stokes, from Debenham, and Theresa Lawson, from Diss, were among the people enjoying Norwich Pride 2018. Photo: Emma Knights

“It’s nice to see everybody mixing with each other and breaking down the boundaries.”

Theresa added: “I absolutely loved the parade. I felt quite emotional seeing couples together feeling relaxed to be themselves without judgement.

“It’s all about acceptance and people being who they want to be.”

Adam Turner, 25, from Hingham, was at the parade with his father Rodney Turner, 63.

Rodney Turner (left) and his son Adam Turner, from Hingham, were among the people enjoying Norwich Pride 2018. Photo: Emma Knights Rodney Turner (left) and his son Adam Turner, from Hingham, were among the people enjoying Norwich Pride 2018. Photo: Emma Knights

Adam, who was dressed from head to toe in the colours of the rainbow, said: “The parade was really colourful, exciting, with lots of people from different backgrounds. It’s just all about equality.”

Rodney added: “The atmosphere was fantastic. It’s nice to see people all come together.”

Caroline Riley, 63, from the Aylsham Road area of Norwich, who donned a rainbow feather boa for the festivities, said: “It’s been really exciting. There was a really good vibe.

“I’m really pleased that it’s the 10th anniversary and people really came out in full force.

Caroline Riley, from Norwich, was among the people enjoying Norwich Pride 2018. Photo: Emma Knights Caroline Riley, from Norwich, was among the people enjoying Norwich Pride 2018. Photo: Emma Knights

“It’s a real reflection of how in Norwich we have a real respect for Pride.”

Alongside the parade there was also lots happening at The Forum on Saturday and Chapelfield Gardens was the stage for The Pride Show as well as the community tent which hosted talks and debate.

Venues across the city including Flaunt and Last Pub Standing also held Pride parties.

Our Norwich Pride coverage is sponsored by Flaunt Norwich.

